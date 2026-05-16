MMA fighter Dzhihad Junus was removed from Akhmat club due to conflict with two women in Grozny

Dzhihad Junus, a fighter in the MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) sport, has been removed from the Akhmat club in Russia for a conflict with two women in the town of Grozny. The decision was taken by the son of the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, the First Deputy Prime Minister of the region, and the Minister of Sport in the Chechen Republic, Akhmat Kadyrov.

Боец ММА Джихад Юнусов исключен из бойцовского клуба "Ахмат" после конфликта с двумя женщинами в Грозном. Соответствующее сообщение появилось в соцсетях клуба. Решение принял сын главы Чечни Рамзана Кадырова, зампредседателя правительства региона и министр спорта республики Ахмат Кадыров.

Поведение Юнусова в клубе назвали недопустимым, а также не соответствующим моральным, духовным и этическим нормам.

"Боец смешанных единоборств Джихад Юнусов исключен из клуба... Подобное поведение никогда не будет терпимо и будет пресекаться как в прошлом, так и в будущем", — сказано в публикации. В "Ахмате" добавили, что поведение бойцов не должно подрывать репутацию клуба, чеченского народа и региона в целом. Ранее в соцсетях разошлось видео, снятое в одном из подъездов многоэтажки в Грозном.

На нем боец ММА Юнусов в ходе перепалки с женщиной на лестничной площадке выливает напиток из стакана ей в лицо и начинает наносить удары. Он также бьет попытавшуюся заступиться за нее девушку. Заместитель начальника отделения полиции № 1 УМВД России по городу Грозный Сайд-Ахмед Арсунукаев заявил, что по инциденту с Юнусовым проводится проверка. На счету бойца 19 побед и восемь поражений в ММА.

В промоушене Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA) он выступал с 2019 года. Если заявления о подобном поведении бойцов являются фальшивыми, то они несут полную ответственность за это





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MMA Mixed Martial Arts Chechen Republic Akhmat Kadyrov Ramzan Kadyrov First Deputy Prime Minister Minister Of Sport

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Бойца MMA Юнусова исключили из клуба «Ахмат» после видео, где он ударил пожилую женщинуБойцовский клуб «Ахмат» исключил бойца Джихада Юнусова после видео, на котором тот обливает кофе и бьет пожилую женщину.

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