Moscow Fears 'Zestrival' Heat Wave: Temperatures Over 30 Degrees and Rain

As May enters its final, scorching phase in the Moscow region, meteorologists are warning of an abnormal heatwave. Over a five-day period, temperatures should rise by 7-9 degrees Celsius above the norm, reaching up to 30-32 degrees Celsius above zero. A heat dome spreading from Central Asia into Europe is responsible for such unusual warmth. The heat is expected to unleash heavy rain, which could trigger thunderstorms. To avoid sunburn and protect yourself from solar radiation, be cautious near windows or other reflective surfaces.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской ФедерацииМай в Московском регионе вступает в финальную, самую знойную фазу. Синоптики Гидрометцентра РФ предупреждают: Аномально жаркая погода придёт в столицу на следующей неделе, и виной всему — тепловой гребень из Средней Азии.

В период с понедельника (18 мая) по пятницу (22 мая) среднесуточная температура будет превышать норму на 7–9 градусов. Москва ожидается сильная жара: днём воздух прогреется до 30–32 градусов выше нуля.

"Причиной станет распространение из Средней Азии тёплого тропосферного гребня в центр европейской части РФ, что обеспечит высокий температурный фон". Однако не обойдётся без дождей: к выходным по южной и западной периферии гребня начнёт поступать более влажный воздух с Чёрного и Каспийского морей, что вызовет кратковременные ливни и грозы в столичном регионе. Эксперты напомнили определение: "аномально жаркая погода" фиксируется, если в течение пяти дней столбик термометра держится выше климатической нормы на 7 градусов и более.

Для Москвы критерий "сильной жары" — это +30, для других регионов — +35. Так что прячьте зонты в тень и готовьтесь к душным дням. Дачников предупреждают об опасности солнечных удар





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