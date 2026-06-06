Moscow, 1957: A Series of Mysterious Murders

The story unfolds in Moscow in 1957, where a series of mysterious murders take place. The protagonist, Proskurin, a police officer, is tasked with solving these crimes. The investigation leads to various suspects, including a woman named Katya, who becomes an integral part of the team.

Москва, 1957 год. Соня выходит замуж за Вершинина. На свадьбе Ирина и Алексей ссорятся, и Алексей уезжает домой один. После торжества Анна и Проскурин находят в темной подворотне тело мужчины без пиджака и ботинок.

Убитый — фотограф Евгений Лабухов. Новый начальник Проскурина, полковник Белых, приказывает устроить облаву на местную шпану, Проскурин же понимает, что так поймать убийцу невозможно. Белых считает дело раскрытым, однако Проскурин продолжает вести расследование. Вскоре выясняется, что изготовлением эротических фотографий занимался сам Лабухов, и это обстоятельство выводит МУРровцев на новый след.

Катерина застает Лиду за кражей денег. Выясняется, что они понадобились девочке для того, чтобы отдать Рите, которая накануне вечером отправила Лиду в магазин за покупками и дала денег, которые отобрали мальчишки на улице. Катерина требует у Риты перестать эксплуатировать Лиду. Вершинин упрекает Соню в том, что она не ладит с его матерью.

Ирина начинает подозревать, что муж ей изменяет. Свекровь продолжает выказывать недовольство Соней, постоянно напоминая той о возрасте и первом замужестве. Катерина знакомится с Григорием — сыном соседки Зинаиды Ивановны, который вернулся из долгой полярной экспедиции. Заметив, что Катерина явно нравится Григорию, Зинаида Ивановна предостерегает сына от отношений с «сидевшей и дурной» женщиной.

Прямо во время занятий Лиды художественной гимнастикой арестовывают ее тренера. Его обвиняют в убийстве медсестры, которое произошло накануне вечером недалеко от стадиона, когда та возвращалась с работы. Катерина также узнает, что неделю назад в парке возле «Лужников» была ограблена и убита еще одна девушка — гимнастка Мясникова. Катерина обращается за помощью к Проскурину, и он забирает оба дела.

Ирина узнает, что месяц назад в «Лужниках» произошла еще одна трагедия — гимнастка Гордеева покончила с собой, бросившись с моста. Девушки изучают место гибели Гордеевой и вычисляют, что это было не самоубийство, а несчастный случай. Анна переезжает к Проскурину, но чувствует себя лишь гостьей в его квартире. Зинаида Ивановна обращает внимание на серьезность отношений Катерины и Григория и говорит Лиде, что теперь ее опять куда-нибудь подкинут на проживание.

После этого девочка не приходит вечером домой. Учителя в школе, узнав о домработнице, начинают иронизировать над Ириной. Авия хитростью оставляет Алексея на ночь у себя. Ирина собирает вещи Алексея и выгоняет его из дома.

Он уходит к Авии. Узнав об этом, Владлена выговаривает Ирине за нетерпимость, считая, что во многом в сложившейся ситуации она виновата сама: надо было заниматься семьей, а не убийствами. Ирина ссорится с Владленой. МУР по требованию Белых устраивает «ловлю на живца».

Вершинин показывает Соне место, где будет их будущая отдельная квартира. В это же время в котельной барака, предназначенного под снос, рабочие находят мертвую женщину. Вершинин вызывает опергруппу. Оперативников поражает, что на жертве, Тамаре Артемьевой, множество дорогих украшений, а эксперт устанавливает, что женщина умерла от голода.

Слух о странном убийстве быстро разносится по Москве. С помощью Владлены подруги получают фотографии драгоценностей, которые были на убитой Артемьевой. Катерина узнает у специалиста, что часть драгоценностей имеет характерные признаки работ известного в Москве ювелира Протасова. Проскурин просит Анну прекратить заниматься расследованием и больше времени проводить дома.

Также он предлагает ей подумать о детях. В квартире Протасова взорван сейф. Проскурин выясняет, что следы грабителей ведут к медвежатнику по кличке Темный. Ирина и Зоя узнают, что в первую блокадную зиму убитая Артемьева съехала со своей квартиры, и ее часто видели в компании бандита Петьки Зуба.

Проскурин узнает, что Артемьева была связана с Протасовым: именно ей Протасов отдал деньги Петьки Зуба. А потом женщина пропала. У Артемьевой было прозвище Морячка, что заставляет Проскурина вспомнить о морском узле, которым была закрыта дверь котельной, где заперли женщину





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