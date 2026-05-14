Minsk authorities refuse to restore memorial plaque in memory of political repression victims

The mayor of Novosibirsk has announced that the city will not restore the memorial plaque that was removed from the foundation stone of the victims of political repression in the Namyshevsky Park. The plaque had a text: 'Here will be built a memorial to the victims of state terror, whose graves or burial places are unknown.' In April 2026, the plaque disappeared. The activist Roman Malozemov wrote that the Novosibirsk Regional Legislative Assembly and the city administration had already promised to install a memorial to the victims of terror in the same place in 2019. He sent a letter to the mayor, asking to restore the plaque on the stone. The mayor's response stated that the plaque was 'illegally removed' and that the authorities had not given such orders. The authorities also stated that the initiator of the installation of the foundation stone in the park was an organization declared extremist and liquidated in Russia. In addition, the text of the plaque, according to the authorities, 'does not meet the criteria of objectivity, neutrality and historical accuracy.' In connection with this, the authorities decided to exclude the foundation stone from the register of elements of monumental-decorative decoration of the city and not to restore the plaque.

Мэрия Новосибирска не планирует восстанавливать памятную табличку, сорванную с закладного камня жертвам политических репрессий в Нарымском сквере. В Нарымском сквере установлен камень из штрафного отделения СИБЛАГа в Искитиме — одного из самых жестких лагерных подразделений, где советские заключенные работали на вредных производствах.

На камне была табличка с текстом: «Здесь будет сооружен памятник жертвам государственного террора, чьи могилы или места захоронения неизвестны». В апреле 2026 года табличка пропала. Активист Роман Малоземов писал, что законодательное собрание и мэрия Новосибирска еще в 2019 году обещали установить на этом месте памятник жертвам террора, расстрелянным в соседней тюрьме НКВД. Он направил в мэрию обращение, в котором попросил восстановить табличку на камне.

В ответе мэрии говорится, что табличка «была удалена несанкционированно», власти таких указаний не давали. При этом в мэрии заявили, что инициатором установки закладного камня в сквере была организация, объявленная в России «экстремистской» и ликвидированная. Кроме того, текст таблички, по версии властей, «не соответствует критериям объективности, нейтральности и исторической точности». В связи с этим власти города решили исключить закладной камень из реестра элементов монументально-декоративного оформления города, а табличку — не восстанавливать.

Сквер памяти жертв политических репрессий, а мемориал жертвам большевистского террора «Камень Скорби» и другие национальные мемориальные камни демонтировали. В российских городах также убирают памятники, посвященные репрессированным полякам и литовцам, а также финским солдатам, погибшим во время Второй мировой войны





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Novosibirsk Namyshevsky Park Political Repression Victims Memorial Plaque Foundation Stone Extremist Organization Liquidation Objectivity Neutrality Historical Accuracy

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