Ministry backs down on immigration rule, allowing qualified applicants to apply from abroad

The US Department of Homeland Security has announced that it will not enforce a rule that required most applicants for permanent residency to apply from outside the country, which had caused panic among immigrants and a surge in calls to attorneys. The new statement confirmed that the requirement does not apply to highly skilled applicants and will not hinder any 'deserving' candidates from obtaining a green card, although some applicants may still need to start the process at US embassies abroad.

Высококвалифицированных специалистов, подающих заявление на получение американской грин-карты, не коснется нововведение, согласно которому большинство людей, желающих получить постоянный вид на жительство, должны будут подавать заявление из-за пределов США.

Министерство отступило от первоначальной жесткой позиции, согласно которой большинство желающих получить постоянное резиденство должны были покинуть США для подачи документов, вызвавшая панику среди иммигрантов и шквал звонков адвокатам, требовавшей от временно находящихся в стране иностранцев возвращаться на родину за грин-картой за исключением экстраординарных случаев, что ломало многолетнюю практику ожидания внутри Америки. Новое заявление подтвердило, что упомянутое требование не затронет квалифицированных соискателей и не помешает ни одному «достойному» кандидату получить грин-карту, хотя некоторые заявители все же должны будут начинать процесс через посольства США за границей.

В целом в 2025 г. в США прибыло от 2,6 млн до 2,7 млн человек, а уехало 3,055 млн. Для сравнения: в 2023 г. цифра прибывших достигала почти 6 млн человек





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Immigration Green Card Highly Skilled Applicants US Department Of Homeland Security Panicked Immigrants Calls To Attorneys Deserving Candidates Green Card Process US Embassies Abroad

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