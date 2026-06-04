The Federal Statistical Office of Germany reported that the number of foreigners obtaining German citizenship increased by 14% in 2025 compared to the previous year, reaching a record high. The highest growth rate was observed among Syrian citizens (51%), followed by spouses and children. The average duration of residence in Germany before obtaining citizenship for Syrian citizens was approximately 7 years, for Turkish citizens - 24 years, and for Russian citizens - around 14 years. Additionally, starting from June 2024, foreign nationals receiving German passports were allowed to renounce their citizenship of origin, and the mandatory minimum legal residence period in Germany was reduced from eight to five years. The net migration rate was approximately 230,000 people, which was 45% lower than the figure for 2024. The reasons for the decrease in net migration include a decrease in the number of asylum seekers entering Germany in the previous year. The passage also mentions the challenges faced by various countries in managing migration and refugees, such as mass deportations in the US, stricter immigration laws in Germany, and the growing problems in regions affected by migration and refugees.

В 2025 году Федеральное статистическое ведомство ФРГ сообщило, что число иностранцев, получивших немецкое гражданство, выросло на 14% по сравнению с годом ранее, достигнув рекордного показателя с 2000 года.

Наибольший прирост натурализации зафиксирован среди граждан Сирии (51%), а также супругов и детей. У граждан Сирии средний срок проживания в Германии до получения гражданства составил примерно 7 лет, у граждан Турции - 24 года, у граждан России - около 14 лет. Кроме того, с июня 2024 года иностранцам, получающим паспорта ФРГ, разрешили отказаться от гражданства своей родины, а обязательный минимальный срок легального проживания в Германии сократили с восьми до пяти лет.

Чистая миграция составила примерно 230 тысяч человек, что на 45% меньше показателя 2024 года. В погоне за традиционными ценностями некоторые страны, в том числе США, готовят массовые депортации, а в ФРГ требуют ужесточить миграционные законы. В ряде регионов мира обострились проблемы, связанные с миграцией и беженцами. В Германии проходят выборы, а азартные игры в некоторых регионах казнили.

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