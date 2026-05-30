A bill in the US Congress targeting companies with Chinese ownership could lead to restrictions on Mercedes-Benz, a German automaker with a significant stake in a Chinese company.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской Федерации Автомобили Mercedes-Benz могут столкнуться с ограничениями на рынке США из-за законопроекта, направленного против компаний с китайским участием.

Документ, который рассматривается в Конгрессе, предполагает ограничения для автопроизводителей, имеющих прямую или косвенную долю государства 'иностранного противника', включая Китай. В случае принятия инициативы компаниям с подобной структурой капитала может быть запрещено импортировать, продавать или производить автомобили для американского рынка.

'Законопроект, направленный на блокирование деятельности автопроизводителей, связанных с Китаем, может привести к запрету в США на продажу новых автомобилей Mercedes-Benz', Под потенциальные ограничения может попасть Mercedes-Benz из-за структуры акционерного капитала. Крупнейшим индивидуальным акционером автоконцерна называется китайская государственная компания BAIC (Beijing Automotive Industrial). В отрасли отмечают, что окончательные последствия инициативы будут зависеть от формулировок закона и трактовки понятия 'связанности' с иностранными государствами. Изменения касаются только автомобилей Kaiyi, реализованных через дилерскую сеть ООО 'КАИ РУС'





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Mercedes-Benz China-Focused Bill US Congress Restrictions Automaker Chinese Company

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