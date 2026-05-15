Meduza: Early four-year sentence for criminal members of the Russian Volunteer Corps

Prosecutor sought 18 and 17 years respectively for convicted members of the Russian Volunteer Corps, who received money from Ukraine and, according to the prosecution, should poison food.

Медиазона: Первые четыре года Красильников и Ильин проведут в тюрьме, а потом будут переведены в колонию строгого режима. Прокуратура просила для них 18 и 17 лет соответственно.

По версии обвинения, Красильников и Ильин, а также третий фигурант дела Артем Щербаков были завербованыРусским добровольческим корпусоми получили за сотрудничество деньги из Украины. Как утверждала прокуратура, они должны были отравить продукты питания, а затем отправить их в виде гуманитарной помощи личному составуЭспаньолыи жителям самопровозглашенной ДНР. Ильин на общей с Щербаковым квартире хранил мешок с ядом, а Красильников привез этот мешок со склада





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Russian Volunteer Corps Russian Volunteer Corps Member Sentence Poisoning Prosecution Ukraine

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