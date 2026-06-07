Latest News Headlines

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"Канчельскис призвал не перехваливать Ибрагимова, упомянув реакцию общественности на стажировку Пиняева в "МЮ"Защитник сборной Бразилии Уэсли получил травму перед ЧМ‑2026Капелло: "Франция и Испания выглядят фаворитами ЧМ‑2026, но я буду болеть за Бразилию"Футболист сборной Аргентины получил травму на тренировке и пропустит ЧМ‑2026Футболиста сборной Ирака семь часов допрашивали при въезде в США перед ЧМ‑2026 Сборная Армении сыграла вничью с Казахстаном в товарищеском матче, Сперцян и Самородов забили по голуВо Франции приняли важное решение по Сафонову.

По-другому и быть не моглоРотенберг пригласил футболиста Артема Дзюбу сыграть в хоккейГруппа болельщиков "Лацио" объявила о бойкоте домашних матчей — СМИПравилах применения рекомендательных технологий Средство массовой информации сетевое издание "www.sportbox.ru" зарегистрировано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор). Учредитель (соучредители) СМИ сетевого издания "www.sportbox.ru": ООО "Национальный спортивный телеканал"Номер телефона редакции СМИ сетевого издания "www.sportbox.ru": +7 (495) 653 8419





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News from Polish Football: Changes in Leadership and SuccessesThe article discusses the changes in leadership and successes in Polish football, focusing on the dominance of Krakow's Wisla and Warsaw's Legia in the first and second decades of the 21st century. It also mentions the rise of Poznan's Lech as a potential hegemon in the third decade and the struggles of Lech in the 2023/24 season. The article also highlights the protests and banners displayed by Lech fans during a match and the gratitude expressed towards Lech's leadership and president after a successful season.

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Literary Festival 'Red Square' in MoscowThe Red Square transforms into a literary hub for the month of June, hosting the annual 'Red Square' literary festival. The festival features pavilions showcasing the latest literary releases from both major and small publishers, offering a diverse range of genres, from serious non-fiction and science fiction to children's books and literary fiction. The event also includes over 800 events, including theater performances, discussions, and autograph sessions. Guests can also attend poetry readings by professional actors and literary lectures by popular science communicators.

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Из мумии «Ледяного человека» возрастом 5300 лет испекли хлеб и сделают пивоИз кишечника древней мумии «Ледяного человека» (Этци) итальянские исследователи выделили дрожжи и применили их для приготовления хлеба. Об этом сообщает CBS News.

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Russian News: Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles on Saudi Arabia and BahrainThe Islamic Republic of Iran has launched four medium-range ballistic missiles, known as "Emad," towards Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, according to a report by the Central News Agency of Iran (CNA). The missiles were launched from the country's western province of Kermanshah, and the footage was shared on the social media platform Telegram. The missiles were reportedly intercepted by the Saudi air defense system, but the report did not provide further details. The incident comes amid tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which have been escalating since the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China, Russia, and Germany). The missile launches are the latest in a series of military actions by Iran against Saudi Arabia and its allies, including the recent attack on a Saudi oil facility in Abqaiq, which caused a significant oil price increase.

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News on FIFA World Cup 2026 ParticipantsThe article provides insights into the teams participating in the FIFA World Cup 2026, focusing on Germany, Curacao, Cote d'Ivoire, and Ecuador. It discusses what to expect from these teams and their chances of a successful performance.

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В США заявили о готовности казнить четверых военных, приговоренных к смертиТелеканал ABC News сообщил, что впервые более чем за полвека американские военные могут провести казни заключённых, приговорённых к смерти.

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