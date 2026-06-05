Literary Festival 'Red Square' in Moscow

The Red Square transforms into a literary hub for the month of June, hosting the annual 'Red Square' literary festival. The festival features pavilions showcasing the latest literary releases from both major and small publishers, offering a diverse range of genres, from serious non-fiction and science fiction to children's books and literary fiction. The event also includes over 800 events, including theater performances, discussions, and autograph sessions. Guests can also attend poetry readings by professional actors and literary lectures by popular science communicators.

В начале июня Красная площадь традиционно меняет свой привычный ритм, превращаясь в главный литературный квартал Москвы. Пространство между Кремлёвской стеной, ГУМом и Историческим музеем на несколько дней заполняется павильонами, где концентрируется всё самое важное, что сегодня происходит в книжном мире, – здесь проходит книжный фестиваль «Красная площадь».

Многообразие литературы Масштаб события легко оценить по разнообразию участников. Рядом с гигантами индустрии, выпускающими громкие бестселлеры, выставляются небольшие издательства с малотиражными проектами, которые трудно найти в обычном магазине. В общей сложности, в этом году на фестивале более 400 российских компаний представили свои новинки. Пространство чётко поделено по тематическим зонам: от серьёзного нон-фикшна и научной литературы до детских книг и художественной прозы.

При этом событие переросло формат обычной ярмарки. В программу этого года входит около 800 мероприятий: театральные постановки, дискуссии и автограф-сессии. Гости также могут посетить встречи с авторами лекции учёных-популяризаторов и поэтические чтения в исполнении профессиональных актёров. Для любителей литературы мы размещаем программу мероприятия книжного фестиваля на 6 июня с навигацией по тематическим павильонам.

"Главная сцена" 11:30 Актёры Государственного академического театра имени Евгения Вахтангова Олег Лопухов и Николай Романовский читают "Сказку о попе и о работнике его Балде" А. С. Пушкина. 13:45 Церемония вручения Литературной премии "Лицей" имени А. С. Пушкина. 15:30 Час поэзии "Царь-Пушкин" — поэтический мультимедийный проект Московского театра поэтов Влада Маленко. Читают: Ольга Ершова, Дмитрий Филиппов, Егор Сергеев, Амир Сабиров, Анна Чепенко, Диана Никифорова, Екатерина Годвер, Дмитрий Артис, Игорь Караулов и другие. 17:15 "Я стал доступен утешенью… История души Александра Пушкина" — литературно‑музыкальное действие к 305‑летию Московского Синодального хора.

Поэзия Александра Пушкина в исполнении заслуженной артистки РФ Марии Зайковой и хоровом звучании МСХ. 19:15 "Пушкиниана" — музыкально‑драматическая композиция по роману "Евгений Онегин" Сергея Прокофьева к 250‑летию Большого театра. В исполнении заслуженного артиста РФ Игоря Яцко (художественное слово), сопрано Альбины Латиповой, баритона Василия Соколова и Камерного оркестра Большого театра под управлением дирижёра Михаила Цинмана. 21:30 "Борис Годунов" — музыкально‑драматическая композиция по А. С. Пушкину.

Народный артист РФ Евгений Князев представит художественное прочтение произведения в сопровождении Академического оркестра русских народных инструментов им. Н. Н. Некрасова Телерадиоцентра "Орфей" под управлением дирижёра Евгения Волчкова





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