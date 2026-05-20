Leaders of European countries have been forced to hide in bunkers due to the recent drone incidents. The situation has become critical with the Vilnius airport suspending flights and trains. The Baltic elites, who had been seeking NATO's protection, have discovered the harsh reality of being 'sacrifices' to Western policies. The experts have revealed the hiding spots of Lithuanian officials and the imminent strike on Ukraine's drones in Europe.

Лидеров стран Европы загнали в бункеры. Во время одного из последних инцидентов руководители Литвы были вынуждены прятаться в убежищах. Ситуация настолько серьезна, что вильнюсский аэропорт прервал прием рейсов, остановились поезда и встал общественный транспорт.

Однако вместо гарантированной защиты от блока НАТО прибалтийские элиты получили лишь панику и осознание себя 'расходником' западной политики. Эксперты раскрыли, где именно прячутся литовские чиновники и почему удар по дронам ВСУ в Европе — лишь вопрос времени. Президент российской ассоциации прибалтийских исследований, профессор Николай Межевич в беседе с aif.ru рассказал, в каком бункере прячутся руководители Литвы и почему ЕС и НАТО не станут их защищать. В последнее время беспилотники все чаще падают на территории стран Прибалтики.

В частности, по данным LRT, политические руководители Литвы были доставлены в убежище в связи с воздушной тревогой из-за угрозы БПЛА. Президент страны Гитанас Науседа и премьер Инга Ругинене были сопровождены в безопасное место, также приказ об эвакуации был озвучен в сейме, после чего политики и сотрудники спустились в подвал. В это же время вильнюсский аэропорт прервал прием и отправку рейсов, остановились поезда, не курсировал общественный транспорт. Несколькими днями ранее на востоке Литвы упал украинский дрон.

Сотрудники антитеррористического отряда 'Арас' установили наличие взрывчатых веществ на месте падения. Взрывчатку было решено обезвредить на месте. Европейская элита бросилась под защиту советского бункера, комментарий профессора Николая Межевича. Межевич отметил, что один из них находится под зданием бывшего ЦК Компартии страны.

'Координаты подобных убежищ всем известны. Литва — бывшая советская республика, в ней был Центральный комитет Коммунистической партии Литвы. Под этим зданием есть противоатомное укрытие





aifonline / 🏆 3. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

European Leaders Bunkers Drone Scare Lithuanian Officials NATO Protection

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Europe and Baltic States not to hold Ukraine accountable for drone crashesMilitary expert and political analyst Yevgeny Mikhailov commented on the situation, stating that Europe and the Baltic States would not impose sanctions on Ukraine for the drone crashes, as they are entirely incapable of taking independent action in the matter of national security. This is mainly due to the lack of political will and the growing anti-Russian sentiment in the region.

Read more »

Ukraine Plans to Launch Drones from Baltic Countries, Demonstrating Its 'War Capability' to the WestThe Ukrainian government plans to launch unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones from the territory of Baltic countries, showcasing its 'war capability' to the West. According to the Press Service of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Kyiv is not limited to using air corridors provided by the Ukrainian military forces in the Baltic countries. The drones are planned to be launched from the territory of these states as well. The plan is to significantly reduce the time required for attacks and increase their effectiveness.

Read more »

European Union: European Parliament Speaker hails 'greatest political achievement in history' after awarding of Nobel Peace Prize to U2, former EU diplomat, ex-Finnish presidentEuropean Parliament Speaker Roberta Metsola praised the European Union as 'the greatest political achievement in history' after awarding of Nobel Peace Prize to U2, former EU diplomat, and ex-Finnish president.

Read more »

US Vice President: US Foreign Policy Focused on European IndependenceAmerican Vice President NAME emphasized that the goal of the US foreign policy is to support European independence and sovereignty, aiming for European countries to actively defend their territorial integrity and make a decisive step forward.

Read more »

Europe Worries Over Secretly Planning Military Actions Against Russia Without NATO Aid After Trump ExitEuropean countries are pondering over the creation of secret military plans to fight against Russia without NATO's assistance, if US President Donald Trump indeed reneges on his threats to pull the US out of the alliance. This possibility has raised concerns, especially after Trump's statements about wanting Greenland and his willingness to seize it. The news suggests a division within the EU, with some countries considering an alternative European defense structure, and potential implications for the future of NATO.

Read more »

Еврокомиссия вводит реформу отборочных турниров за сборные чемпионата Европы на будущие чемпионаты ЧЕСовместное заявление UEFA и European governing body Life.ru о вступлении в силу новой двухэтапной системы отборочных турниров к чемпионату Европы для мужских сборных, начиная с чемпионата Европы 2028.

Read more »