Lent Summer Restaurants Offer Diverse Leisure Options

The summer season brings various leisure options to restaurants in the capital. Many restaurants have opened outdoor terraces and patios. The choice is diverse: from a space that seems to be immersed in red roses and 'country garden' in the heart of the city to a cozy roof with a view of the Moscow River embankment and an inner courtyard with a veranda. Guests can enjoy not only seasonal menu novelties, but also enjoy city views, listen to music, dance or attend workshops. It is possible to organize a family dinner, a date, a meeting with friends or celebrate an important holiday here.

Летние площадки ресторанов предложат гостям различные варианты досуга. Многие рестораны столицы открылись уличные веранды и террасы. Выбор широк: от пространства, утопающего в красных розах, и 'загородного сада' в центре города до уютной крыши с видом на набережную Москвы-реки и внутреннего дворика с верандой.

На свежем воздухе гости могут не только попробовать новинки из сезонного меню, но и насладиться городскими видами, послушать музыку, потанцевать или посетить мастер-классы. Здесь можно организовать семейный ужин, свидание, встречу с друзьями или отметить важный праздник





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Restaurants Summer Outdoor Terraces Leisure Options Seasonal Menu Novelties City Views Music Dance Workshops

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