KPRF Announces Preliminary Leadership for Duma Elections

The Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) has preliminarily determined who will lead the party in the upcoming Duma elections. Two close sources to the party leadership have confirmed this to the newspaper 'Vedomosti'. The first number is likely to be the incumbent KPRF General Secretary, long-term member of the State Duma, and former head of the republic's regional committee, Valentin Konovalov. The second number is the current Head of the Republic of Khakassia, First Secretary of the Khakassia Regional Committee, and former First Deputy Chairman of the Central Committee of the KPRF, Yuri Afonin. The third candidate is the First Deputy Chairman of the Central Committee of the KPRF, Yuri Afonin, who has been engaged in party affairs for many years. Konovalov will be a newcomer to the federal level and a significant figure in this large-scale campaign. In 2018, he was elected Governor of the region and re-elected in 2023, despite the federal focus on the region. His main rival, Sergei Sokol, a single-party candidate, cited health problems as his reason for withdrawing from the election just before the day of voting. Sources explain this with different levels of popularity. Konovalov has shown resilience in the face of adversity and maintains opposition while enjoying support in the region. He may continue his communist work at the current level or move to the federal level. The party has not yet made a decision on this.

КПРФ предварительно определилась, кто поведет партию на выборы в Госдуму. Об этом сообщили «Ведомостям» два собеседника, близких к руководству Компартии. С высокой вероятностью, как иПервым номером будет бессменный председатель ЦК КПРФ , депутат Госдумы всех созывов, вслед за ним – глава Хакасии (с 2018 г.

), первый секретарь республиканского обкома 38-летний Валентин Коновалов. Третьим будет первый заместитель Зюганова по ЦК КПРФ Юрий Афонин, последние годы занимающийся оргвопросами в партии. Коновалов станет новичком в общефедеральной части списка КПРФ и в такой крупной кампании в целом. Региональный политик в 2018 г.

, едва возглавив реском КПРФ, пошел на выборы губернатора региона и был избран во втором туре. Это был тяжелый для власти год. Тогда же избрался главой Хабаровского края Сергей Фургал от ЛДПР (в 2020 г. арестован), а Владимирской области – Владимир Сипягин из той же партии (в 2021 г. избрался в Госдуму). В 2023 г.

Коновалов вновь выиграл губернаторские выборы, несмотря на федеральное внимание к региону. Его конкурент, единоросс Сергей Сокол,с выборов незадолго до дня голосования, сославшись на проблемы со здоровьем. Источники объясняли это разным уровнем рейтингов. Близкий к КПРФ собеседник обращает внимание, что глава Хакасии смог избраться, несмотря на иные намерения власти, и удержаться в своем кресле.

Коновалов сохраняет оппозиционность, при этом обладает поддержкой в регионе, говорит он. Продолжит коммунист работу на текущем месте или перейдет на федеральный уровень, в партии пока не говорят. У Коновалова образ политика, способного к выживанию вопреки всему, отмечает президент фонда «Петербургская политика» Михаил Виноградов. В целом же подход к формированию общефедеральной части списка будет «достаточно консервативный», говорят источники «Ведомостей», близкие к руководству партии.

То есть будет много тех, кто традиционно идет в этой части списка, в том числе партийных руководителей и знаковых для КПРФ лиц, поясняет собеседник. Но будут и изменения. В 2021 г. сразу вслед за Зюгановым шли в списке вторая женщина-космонавт Светлана Савицкая и директор ЗАО «Совхоз им. Ленина» Павел Грудинин.

В 2018 г. он баллотировался от КПРФ в президенты и занял второе место с 11,77% голосов. Тогда ЦИК снял Грудинина с думских выборов и в этой части списка осталось 14 человек. На этот раз, по сведениям «Ведомостей», он на выборы в качестве кандидата скорее не пойдет. Есть риск, что как кандидата его не зарегистрируют вновь, но обсуждаются иные варианты поддержки партии.писателя Сергея Шаргунова.

Съезд КПРФ, который окончательно утвердит кандидатов, пройдет в субботу, 20 июня. Изменения в списке, в том числе по инициативе лидера партии, могут произойти в любой момент до голосования, оговариваются источники «Ведомостей». В партии считают, что с текущим составом кандидатов и развитием повестки в стране можно рассчитывать на «достойный результат». В 2021 г. партия набрала 18,9% голосов.

Многое зависит от того, к кому перейдут протестные голоса, отмечает один из коммунистов





Vedomosti / 🏆 22. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Communist Party Of The Russian Federation (KPR Duma Elections Valentin Konovalov Yuri Afonin Head Of The Republic Of Khakassia First Secretary Of The Khakassia Regional Comm First Deputy Chairman Of The Central Committee Yuri Afonin First Deputy Chairman Of The Central Committee Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin Yuri Afonin

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