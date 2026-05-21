Russian government criticises US for using violent pressure tactics against foreign leaders and for subjecting Cuba to a long-term blockade, stating that such measures only worsen the humanitarian situation in Cuba and lead to a worsening of air safety in the region.

"Кремль не одобряет насильственные методы давления, которые США применяют в отношении высшего руководства других стран. Соответствующий комментарий дал пресс-секретарь президента РФ Дмитрий Песков, отвечая на вопрос о выдвинутых Вашингтоном обвинениях против бывшего кубинского лидера Рауля Кастро.

"Мы считаем, что ни в коем случае нельзя к высшим действующим руководителям государства применять такие методы, граничащие с методами насилия. Собственно, мы не первый раз это видим. Мы не одобряем это всё", Песков также заявил, что многолетняя блокада Кубы со стороны США несёт катастрофические последствия для простых жителей острова. По его словам, дальнейшая "игра мускулами", включая прибытие в регион американской авианосной ударной группы, лишь ухудшит гуманитарную ситуацию.

США выдвинули обвинения против экс-лидера Кубы Рауля Кастро в связи с уничтожением двух самолётов организации Brothers to the Rescue в 1996 году (погибли четыре челов Гавана заявляла о нарушении воздушного пространства, но ICAA пришла к выводу, что атака произошла над нейтральной территорией). Минюст США официально подтвердил обвинения,





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Russia Cuba US Blockade Press-Secretary Raul Castro Brothers To The Rescue Destroyed Aircraft International Civil Aviation Organization ICAA US Government Air Navigation Control At Cuba Airspace

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