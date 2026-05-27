Kim Jong-un Inspects New Weapons Systems, Calls South Korea a 'Hostile State'

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected new weapons systems, including a new multiple rocket launch system, tactical glide bombs, a tactical ballistic missile, and a 240mm rocket with increased range. He also evaluated the accuracy of a tactical missile with artificial intelligence. Kim Jong-un praised the results of the tests and called South Korea a 'hostile state' in his remarks.

На испытаниях присутствовал лидер КНДР Ким Чен Ын. Проверялись новая система запуска многоцелевых лёгких ракет, тактические крылатые ракеты залпового огня, боевая часть тактической баллистической ракеты специального назначения, а также 240-мм управляемый реактивный снаряд увеличенной дальности.

Отдельно оценивалась точность тактической крылатой ракеты с технологией искусственного интеллекта. По данным KCNA, она сочетает высокоточную самоуправляемую навигацию с системой топографического сопоставления и рассчитана на поражение целей на расстоянии до 100 км. Ким Чен Ын высоко оценил результаты испытаний и заявил, что они стали «чётким сигналом обновления» военных сил КНДР. Он также отметил модернизацию системы управления огнём и автоматических систем пусковых установок с учётом условий современного боя.

За испытаниями наблюдали советник Минобороны маршал Пак Чон Чхон, секретарь ЦК ТПК генерал армии Чо Чхун Рён, начальник Главного управления ракетостроения КНДР генерал армии Чан Чхан Ха и другие представители военного руководства. КНДР Ким Чен Ын выступил с жёсткими заявлениями в адрес Южной Кореи, обозначив её как враждебное государство





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North Korea Kim Jong-Un Weapons Systems Tactical Missiles Artificial Intelligence

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