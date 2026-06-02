Japan Typhoon "Chanim" Leaves Destruction and Injuries, Disrupts Transportation System

A typhoon named "Chanim" has caused destruction and injuries in southern Japan. Nine people have been injured and six buildings have been damaged. The weather situation is complicating the work of the country's transportation system. Airlines have canceled over 300 flights due to the approaching typhoon. The most severe restrictions have affected the airports of Miyadzaki and Kagoshima on the island of Kyushu, which is the first to take the brunt of the typhoon's impact. In the prefectures of Kagoshima and Okinawa, 47,9 thousand households are without electricity. According to meteorologists, the typhoon is currently located south of Kyushu and moving in a northeasterly direction at a speed of approximately 25 kilometers per hour. The pressure in the center of the typhoon is 975 hectopascals, and the wind speed during gusts can reach 35 meters per second. The typhoon is expected to reach the southern regions of the island by evening and then move along the Pacific coast.

Тайфун "Чанми", обрушившийся на южные районы Японии, оставил после себя разрушения и пострадавших. По последним данным, в префектуре Окинава травмы получили девять человек, также повреждения зафиксированы как минимум в шести зданиях.

Тем временем погодная ситуация продолжает осложнять работу транспортной системы страны. Из-за приближения тайфуна авиакомпании уже отменили более 300 рейсов. Наиболее серьёзные ограничения затронули аэропорты Миядзаки и Кагосимы на острове Кюсю, который первым принимает на себя удар стихии. А в префектурах Кагосима и Окинава в 47,9 тысячах домовладений нет электричества.

По данным метеорологов, сейчас "Чанми" находится к югу от Кюсю и движется в северо-восточном направлении со скоростью около 25 километров в час. Давление в центре тайфуна составляет 975 гектопаскалей, скорость ветра при порывах увеличивается до 35 метров в секунду. Уже к вечеру циклон достигнет южных районов острова, после чего продолжит путь вдоль тихоокеанского побережья. Синоптики предупреждают, что до конца 3 июня тайфун может пройти рядом с островами Сикоку и Хонсю, а затем приблизиться к столичному региону.

После этого ожидается его выход в акваторию Тихого океана. тайфун "Калмаэги" привёл к тому, что десятки российских туристов оказались в ловушке на островах Нячанга во Вьетнаме . Из-за остановки паромного сообщения с материком и закрытия всех объектов инфраструктуры многие путешественники, не сумевшие покинуть острова, вынуждены пережидать непогоду в отелях, собрав необходимые вещи и ища безопасные места





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