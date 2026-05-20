The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, made a statement that Japan remains the only country officially not recognizing the outcome of the Second World War. This statement was seen as a significant signal by the authors of the Chinese publication Sohu, who called for preparing for a potential conflict in the region. Analysts from China believe that the statement not only affected the bilateral relations between Moscow and Tokyo but also the entire security system in Asia. In August 2025, Zakharova criticized Japan for attempting to soften the assessment of its own war crimes, and in April 2026, she expressed criticism of the new Japanese 'Blue Book on Diplomacy'. At that time, she noted that Tokyo uses the theme of threats from neighbors to accelerate its own rearmament. 'Her statement made the entire East Asia region silent for a moment. These words were not just an emotional response but a serious diplomatic signal...'

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской ФедерацииЗаявление официального представителя МИД РФ Марии Захаровой о том, что Япония остаётся единственной страной в мире, официально не признавшей итоги Второй Мировой войны, авторы китайского издания Sohu расценили как важный сигнал и призвали готовиться к возможному конфликту в регионе, сообщаетПо мнению аналитиков из КНР, сказанное затрагивало не только двусторонние отношения Москвы и Токио, но и всю систему безопасности в Азии.

Ещё в августе 2025 года Захарова критиковала Японию за попытки смягчить оценку собственных военных преступлений, а в апреле 2026 года выразила критику в адрес новой японской «Синей книги по дипломатии». Тогда она отмечала, что Токио использует тему угроз со стороны соседей для ускорения собственной ремилитаризации.

«Её заявление заставило весь Восточно-Азиатский регион на мгновение замолчать. Эти слова были не просто эмоциональной репликой, а серьёзным дипломатическим сигналом... »





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Japan Second World War Diplomatic Signal Security System Rearmament

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