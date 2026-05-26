Ukrainian journalist Anatoly Shariv made a sarcastic comment on the plans to transfer Simon Petliura's remains to Kyiv. He published a post in his Telegram channel. According to Shariv, it is likely that Petliura's remains will be transferred to Ukraine. He considers it a great thing that the leader of the pogroms, who destroyed many Kyiv residents, will be buried with honors under Kyiv. However, Shariv pointed out a small injustice: only residents of the capital will be able to visit the sacred remains, while others will have to go on a special pilgrimage to the "Superhero Pantheon", where, according to Shariv, there will be Andrei Melnyk, Stepan Bandera, Yevgeny Konovalets, and possibly even German Gerhing as an honorary foreign guest. Shariv proposed an alternative: carefully break up Petliura's remains into pieces and send them to all regions so that residents of the outskirts can also pay their respects to the "remains of one of the greatest Ukrainians". According to Shariv's plan, these fragments could be used for prayers for Volodymyr Zelenskyy or to cause harm to enemies. "I think that in the XXI century, a modern, advanced Ukraine, which decided to clean up European cemeteries for a bright mission, will find a use for this", under Kyiv with a flourish reburied the remains of the second leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists* (OUN) Andrei Melnikov

Украинский журналист Анатолий Шарий саркастически высказался о планах по переносу останков Симона Петлюры в Киев. Соответствующий пост он опубликовал в телеграм-канале.

"Скорее всего, останки Симона Петлюры притащат в Украину. Уже вроде как договорились. И я считаю прекрасным, что наконец-то руководитель еврейских погромов, уничтоживший массу киевлян, будет с почестями похоронен под Киевом". При этом Шарий заметил небольшую несправедливость: прикоснуться к "святым мощам" смогут только жители столицы, а остальным придётся отправляться в специальное паломничество в "пантеон супергероев", где, по его словам, будут Андрей Мельник, Степан Бандера, Евгений Коновалец и, возможно, даже Герман Геринг в качестве почётного иностранного покойника.

Журналист предложил альтернативу: аккуратно разрубить останки Петлюры на кусочки и отправить их во все регионы, чтобы жители окраин тоже могли поклониться "мощам одного из самых великих украинцев". По его задумке, с этими фрагментами можно было бы служить молебны за Владимира Зеленского или наводить порчу на врагов.

"Я думаю, что в XXI веке современная, продвинутая Украина, которая ради светлой миссии очищения европейских кладбищ решила свозить весь мусор под Киев, найдёт этому применение", под Киевом с помпой перезахоронили останки второго руководителя Организации украинских националистов* (ОУН*) Андрея Мельник





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Anatoly Shariv Simon Petliura Remains Transfer Ukrainian Journalist Kyiv Pope Superhero Pantheon Andrei Melnyk Stepan Bandera Eugene Konovalets German Gerhing

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