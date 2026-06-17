Journalist-Informer Arkady Babchenko* Declared Wanted, Information About Him Appeared in the Relevant Database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

The journalist-informer Arkady Babchenko* has been declared wanted, and information about him has appeared in the relevant database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation. He has been twice in the past year for administrative offenses related to the violation of the established procedure for the activities of a natural person performing the functions of an agent, but still spread materials without the necessary label on social networks.

Журналист-иноагент Аркадий Бабченко* объявлен в розыск, информация о нем появилась в соответствующей базе МВД РФ.сообщал, что Бабченко* был дважды в течение года привлечен к административной ответственности за нарушение установленного порядка осуществления деятельности физлица, выполняющего функции иноагента, но все равно распространил в соцсети материалы без необходимой плашки.

Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. Федеральному Государственному Унитарному Предприятию «Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня», расположенному по адресу: Россия, 119021, г. Москва, Зубовский бульвар, д. 4. Федеральному Государственному Унитарному Предприятию «Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня», расположенному по адресу: Россия, 119021, г.

Москва, Зубовский бульвар, д. 4. Обращаем Ваше внимание, что данная форма обратной связи используется только для взаимодействия с нами по вопросам обработки и защиты персональных данных. Обращения, не связанные с защитой персональных данных, не будут рассмотрены





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Journalist-Informer Declared Wanted Ministry Of Internal Affairs Of The Russian Fe Administrative Offenses Social Networks Label

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