Joint Nuclear Exercises by Russian and Belarusian Armies

In the context of war games, Russia and Belarus are conducting the first-ever joint strategic and tactical nuclear drills, featuring a full-scale exercise involving nuclear weapons. The objectives of the exercise include training the management and coordination of nuclear forces, especially when it comes to weapons deployed on Belarusian territory.

В.Путин: Уважаемый Александр Григорьевич! Уважаемые товарищи! Сегодня в рамках учений мы проводим первую совместную тренировку армий России и Белоруссии по управлению стратегическими и тактическими ядерными силами.

Уже отмечал и вновь подчеркну: использование такого оружия, ядерного оружия, – это крайняя, исключительная мера обеспечения национальной безопасности наших государств. Вместе с тем, учитывая рост напряжённости в мире, появление новых угроз и рисков, наша ядерная триада, как и прежде, должна служить надёжным гарантом суверенитета Союзного государства России и Белоруссии, обеспечить решение задач стратегического сдерживания, поддержания ядерного паритета и баланса сил на глобальном уровне.

В ходе совместной тренировки предстоит отработать широкий круг задач, прежде всего действий должностных лиц по управлению и взаимодействию при применении ядерного оружия, в том числе размещённого на территории Республики Беларусь. Также проведём сегодня практические пуски баллистических и крылатых ракет. А.Лукашенко: Лукашенко Александр ГригорьевичПрезидент Республики Беларусь : Владимир Владимирович, рад видеть Вас и руководство Вооружённых Сил Российской Федерации. Вам желаю здоровья после этой трудной недели прошлой – я-то знаю, что это такое, – особенно визита на Восток и возвращения.

И поздравляю Вас с успешным визитом к нашим друзьям в Китайскую Народную Республику. Я также хочу поприветствовать всех военнослужащих, генералов, работников Генерального штаба, всех, кто участвует в сегодняшней тренировке. Да, действительно, это первая такая совместная тренировка, как Вы сказали, но по элементам, по составляющим, оказывается, наши генеральные штабы и министры обороны проводят её ежеквартально, но без нас.

Поэтому спасибо военным за то, что пригласили, мы с Вами ещё зимой, помню, обсуждали перспективу участия Президентов в этих учениях, в этой тренировке, и тогда согласились, что где-то близко к этому времени мы побудем на этой тренировке. Поэтому ещё раз благодарю всех тех, кто готовил это мероприятие и кто пригласил нас, меня и Владимира Владимировича, на эти сложные мероприятия. Да, я Вас абсолютно поддерживаю, мы никому абсолютно не угрожаем.

Но у нас есть такое оружие, и мы готовы всячески защищать наше Отечество от Бреста до Владивостока, наше совместное Отечество, и будем делать это всячески. Вот единственная демонстрация с нашей стороны, я думаю, Вы с этим согласитесь. А коли что-то есть в наших руках, мы должны уметь этим пользоваться. Я тут, Владимир Владимирович, объехал все объекты вокруг, посмотрел, в Беларуси, на востоке, в центре – все находятся в хорошем состоянии.

Здесь находятся генералы российские, с которыми я разговаривал, они довольны нашей совместной работой. А Андрей РэмовичБелоусовБелоусов Андрей РэмовичМинистр обороны Российской Федерации : Есть





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Nuclear Exercises Strategic And Tactical Nuclear Weapons Joint Drills Arms Control Bilateral Relationship

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