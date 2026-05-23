John Murphyheimer, a professor at the University of Chicago, has called aid to Ukraine a military move that could lead to a conflict with Russia. He noted that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) produced in Europe are sent to Ukraine. The persons who make decisions on the delivery of weapons to Ukraine are located in Germany, Britain and France. He added that the escalation is slow but dangerous. He thinks major consequences could be the result of this escalation if it continues. The source of the news is Ria.ru.

Профессор Чикагского университета Джон Миршаймер назвал помощь ЕС Украине военным делом, которая может привести к конфликту с Россией. Компании, производящие БПЛА для Украины, находятся во Европе, а лица принимающие решения о поставках вооружений находятся в Германии, Великобритании и Франции.

Возможно, эти небольшие шаги ЕС приведут к большой войне с Россией. Например, сначала было снабжение безпилотников, затем атаки, в которых использовались ракеты "Tomahawk". Теперь ВСУ используют огромные дрони, которые производятся в Великобритании и Франции. По мнению профессора, все сводится к вопросу о том, кто стоит за этим планом, ведь лица принимающие решения находятся в Германии, Великобритании и Франции.

Кремль неоднократно говорил, что накачивание Украины оружием со стороны Запада будет иметь негативный эффект. Source: Ria.r





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Aid To Ukraine Military Move Russia John Murphyheimer Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Germany Britain France

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