IT Asset Management in Russian Companies: A Wake-Up Call

The study, conducted by the Analytic Center SimpleOne (part of ITG) in collaboration with partners Softline and Infereit ITM, Syssoft, Infosystems Jet, and ITGlobal.com, revealed that 80% of Russian companies have immature ITAM processes. Only 19% of companies have advanced processes, indicating the need for improvement.

Управление IT-активами (IT Asset Management , ITAM ) — учет оборудования, лицензий, контрактов на поддержку — оказалось одной из наименее зрелых функций в российских компаниях. Большинство организаций до сих пор не могут ответить на базовый вопрос: «что у нас есть, где это находится и сколько это стоит».

По данным исследования процессов и практик управления IT-активами (IT Asset Management, ITAM), с которым ознакомился Forbes, сразу 80% российских компаний оценивают зрелость своих процессов управления активами на уровне 1-3 из 5. Таким образом, большинство организаций находятся на начальной или средней стадии развития ITAM-практик. Только 19% компаний достигли уровней 4-5, что предполагает наличие формализованных, измеримых и оптимизируемых процессов





ForbesRussia / 🏆 31. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Management Research IT Asset Management ITAM Russian Companies ITAM Processes ITAM Maturity ITAM Practices ITAM Tools ITAM Tools Usage ITAM Challenges ITAM Barriers ITAM Trends ITAM Future ITAM Benefits ITAM ROI ITAM Impact ITAM Impact On Business ITAM Impact On IT Services ITAM Impact On IT Budget ITAM Impact On IT Services Quality ITAM Impact On IT Services Reliability ITAM Impact On IT Services Availability ITAM Impact On IT Services Cost ITAM Impact On IT Services Performance ITAM Impact On IT Services Efficiency ITAM Impact On IT Services Effectiveness ITAM Impact On IT Services Sustainability ITAM Impact On IT Services Security ITAM Impact On IT Services Governance ITAM Impact On IT Services Management ITAM Impact On IT Services Optimization ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Stra ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Proj ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Init ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Outc ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Chal ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Best ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Meth ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Tool ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram ITAM Impact On IT Services Transformation Fram IT

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