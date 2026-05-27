Ivan Yakolev: 'I was surprised to become the top scorer in the Cup, but I realized it was a great achievement. I always wanted to play against a higher level team, but I'm grateful for the opportunity to play in the second league and bring Chelyabinsk from the First League. I hope for better financial conditions in the future.'

Ivan Yakolev, a 33-year-old forward from Irkutsk, became the top scorer in the Fonbet Cup Russia, despite playing only three matches. He discusses his emotions, the importance of playing in his hometown, and the challenges of playing in the second league.

На фоне победы «Спартака» в Фонбет Кубке России затерялась важная деталь: лучшим бомбардиром турнира внезапно стал 33-летний Иван Яковлев из «Иркутска», который сейчас идет предпоследним во второй группе Leon Второй лиги Б. Форвард забил пять, как и Данила Козлов, Джон Кордоба, Лусиано Гонду и Николай Комличенко, но сыграл гораздо меньше – всего три матча.

Организаторы признали лучшим именно Яковлева. В команде шутили: «Наденешь пиджак, поедешь на награждение и расскажешь о проблемах «Иркутска»– В первую очередь, радость. Но одновременно с этим – непонимание, как я за три игры смог стать лучшим бомбардиром Кубка. Непривычное ощущение.

Но когда начали афишировать, стал осознавать достижение. Мы понимали, что против нас соперник ниже классом. Но осознавали, что если расслабимся, можем не показать свой уровень. Тренер просил быть собраннее.

Мы вышли всей командой показать то, что можем и чего от нас ждут болельщики. Нет. Так сложилось по ходу матча. Мы забили много.

Но, честно скажу, много еще не забили. У меня был еще момент, когда пробил в перекладину. Настрой был запредельным. Мы были готовы ложиться под каждый мяч, доказывать, что можем играть с командой выше классом.

Хотели показывать то, что умеем. В конце игры нам не повезло. Могли дотянуть до пенальти, но вышло, что вышло – проиграли 2:3. Всегда хочется сыграть с командой выше классом.

Мы рады, что сумели привезти «Челябинск» из Первой лиги. Болельщики посмотрели: у нас в городе давно не было команд такого уровня. Но мы хотели большего: дойти до команды РПЛ, смотрели, на кого можем попасть. Конечно, смотрел по телевизору.

Эмоции непередаваемые. Оказаться в этот момент на стадионе было очень классно. А если еще и сыграть… Думаю, не каждый футболист, выступавший в РПЛ, испытывал такие эмоции в своей карьере. В сезоне-2020/21, когда играл за иркутский «Зенит».

Кубок России проходил в другом формате: в группе три команды: из РПЛ, Первой и Второй лиги. В Иркутск приехали «Химки». Был большой ажиотаж, много болельщиков. Помню, «Химки» выпустили на замену Мохамеда Конате (он потом в «Ахмат» ушел), который и забил, и мы проиграли 0:1.

В том матче могли дотянуть до ничьей, а там дальше серия пенальти. Может, и дальше бы прошли. У вас родились в Иркуске. Ваш отец Олег Яковлев – известный тренер и важный человек для иркутского футбола.

В вашей карьере 11 сезонов за команды из Иркутска. Что для вас значит играть в футбол здесь? Это родной город. Здесь семья, родные, друзья.

Это всегда плюс, когда играешь в родном городе. Не у каждого футболиста есть возможность играть в родном городе. Когда я уезжал в другие города, семья оставалась дома. Друзья – тоже.

Когда играешь в Тюмени, в Якутске или на Сахалине – ты 24 на 7 с партнерами по команде: живешь с ними, ведешь быт, делишь футбольное поле. Это классное время. Но когда после тренировки можешь прийти домой, особенно, когда уже есть дети – это большой плюс. У нас не выплачено ни одной зарплаты за этот год.

Последнюю получали в декабре. Премиальные не получали два года. Ждем хоть каких-то финансовых поступлений. Недавно мы не поехали на выезд в Муром: у клуба нет денег. Сейчас вроде как должны поехать на спаренный выезд в Петербург





sportsru / 🏆 7. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ivan Yakolev Fonbet Cup Russia Top Scorer Playing In Hometown Challenges Of Playing In The Second League Financial Difficulties

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