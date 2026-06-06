Italian Driver Shows Best Time in Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying, Leclerc Crashes Out

Italian driver Kimi Raikkonen of Mercedes showed the best time in the qualifying round of the Monaco Grand Prix, with a time of 1 minute and 12.051 seconds. Max Verstappen of Red Bull was just slightly behind with a time of 1 minute and 12.094 seconds. British driver Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari finished third with a time of 1 minute and 12.228 seconds. The drama unfolded around the crash of Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. Leclerc, who was driving for Ferrari, crashed out of the race during the final segment. Leclerc had looked very confident during the practice sessions, finishing first in the first free practice session and second in the second and third sessions. Leclerc extended his contract with his current team just a few days before the race.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской Федерации19-летний итальянский пилот «Мерседеса» Кими Антонелли показал лучшее время в квалификации Гран-при Монако.

Итальянец проехал решающий круг за 1 минуту 12,051 секунды. Совсем немного ему уступил Макс Ферстаппен из «Ред Булл» — отставание голландца составило всего 0,043 секунды. Третью строжку занял британец Льюис Хэмилтон, представляющий «Феррари», с результатом +0,228. Настоящая драма разыгралась вокруг Шарля Леклера.

Монегаск, выступающий за «Феррари», будет стартовать с четвёртой позиции. Во время заключительной попытки в финальном сегменте его болид врезался в стену. Улучшить время (1 минута 12,351 секунды) гонщик не сумел. Примечательно, что на тренировках Леклер выглядел очень уверенно.

В первой свободной практике он возглавил протокол, а во второй и третьей сессиях финишировал вторым. За несколько дней до этапа, 3 июня, пилот продлил контракт со своей нынешней командой. Остальные места в первой десятке распределились так: пятое время у Изака Хаджара из «Ред Булл» (+0,383). Следом за ним расположился Джордж Расселл («Мерседес», +0,394).

Седьмым стал Оскар Пиастри, а восьмым — Ландо Норрис (оба представляют «Макларен», отставание +0,573 и +0,714 соответственно). Замкнули топ-10 Пьер Гасли из «Альпин» (+1,175) и Лиам Лоусон из «Рейсинг Буллз» (+1,361). Главные события в футболе, хоккее и других видах спорта





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Monaco Grand Prix Kimi Raikkonen Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc Ferrari Red Bull

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