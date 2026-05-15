Israel and Lebanon agree to extend ceasefire for another 45 days

American-mediated negotiations between Israel and Lebanon have resulted in a decision to prolong the ceasefire, according to the State Department's Tom Pyatt on his social media account.

Представители Израиля и Ливана договорились продлить режим прекращения огня ещё на 45 дней. Об этом сообщил представитель Госдепартамента США Томми Пиготт в своём аккаунте в соцсети X. Переговоры прошли при посредничестве американской стороны 14 и 15 мая.

«Мы надеемся, что эти дискуссии будут способствовать установлению прочного мира между двумя странами, полному признанию суверенитета и территориальной целостности друг друга, а также обеспечению подлинной безопасности вдоль их общей границы», – говорится в сообщениях Томми Пиготта. Следующий раунд переговоров запланирован на 2 и 3 июня





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