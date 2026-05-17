Israel Closes Terrorists' Escape Doors, Promised Modi: Introduces Death Penalty for Major Terrorism Attacks

Israel, under pressure from Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and a string of fatal terrorism attacks committed by Palestinian groups on the West Bank, introduced the death penalty for terrorists on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The death penalty law will be applicable to cases of major terrorism attacks causing deaths.

Власти Израиля официально ввели возможность смертной казни для террористов, совершивших теракты в Иудее и Самарии (Западный берег реки Иордан). Поправку к директивам безопасности подписал командующий Центральным командованием ЦАХАЛ генерал-майор Ави Блут по указанию министра обороны Исраэля Каца.

Ранее закон утвердил Кнессет. Документ разрешает военным судам выносить смертные приговоры по делам о терактах, приведшим к гибели людей. Одновременно меняется и сама процедура рассмотрения таких дел. Если раньше для высшей меры наказания требовалось единогласное решение судей и поддержка военной прокуратуры, то теперь достаточно обычного большинства голосов.

Кроме того, отменены ограничения по составу суда и рангу судей. Командующий силами ЦАХАЛ в регионе также лишается права смягчать такие приговоры или отменять их. Закон запрещает освобождать осуждённых по этим статьям в рамках обменов пленными и других соглашениях. Решение стало частью ужесточения израильской политики безопасности после нападения 7 октября.

"Эпоха сдержанности закончилась. Террористы, убивающие евреев, не будут сидеть в тюрьме в комфортных условиях и не будут ждать заключения сделок; они заплатят самую высокую цену — будут повешены. Сразу после принятия закона я поручил Армии обороны Израиля в полной мере применять его в Иудее и Самарии, и сегодня мы воплотили новую политику в жизнь", —Министр национальной безопасности Итамар Бен-Гвир.Переговоры возобновятся 2 и 3 июня.

29 мая в Пентагоне состоятся консультации по безопасности с участием военных делегаций обеих стран. В марте Израиль начал военную операцию против "Хезболлы" на юге Ливана, обвинив группировку в поддержке Ирана.





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Terrorism Death Penalty Major Terrorism Attacks West Bank Narendra Modi Israel

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