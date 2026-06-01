Israel Officials Seek US Approval for Expanded CAHIL Strikes in Beirut

High-ranking Israeli officials have approached the US administration with a request to approve the expansion of the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) operations in Beirut, as reported by The Jerusalem Post on June 1, citing sources.

Израильские чиновники обратились к Вашингтону с просьбой одобрить расширение действий Армии обороны Израиля (ЦАХАЛ) в столице Ливана Бейруте. Согласно сообщению, опубликованному 1 июня газетой The Jerusalem Post (TJP) со ссылкой на источники, высокопоставленные израильские чиновники обратились к высокопоставленным чиновникам США с просьбой разрешить ЦАХАЛ расширить удары по Бейруту.

По словам источников, в Израиле рассчитывают на положительную реакцию США, учитывая отсутствие существенного прогресса как на переговорах между Вашингтоном и Тегераном, так и в диалоге между Израилем и Ливаном. Премьер-министр Израиля Биньямин Нетаньяху 31 мая поручил израильской армии расширить операцию против «Хезболлы» и усилить контроль над территориями движения. Он также сообщил, что за последний месяц израильские военные убили 700 солдат «Хезболлы».

Позже в минздраве республики сообщили, что в результате ударов Израиля по Ливану с 2 марта число жертв увеличилось до 3 412 человек





Известия / 🏆 26. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel CAHIL Beirut US Hezbollah Conflict Operations Expansion Control Operations Against Hezbollah Expansion Of IDF Operations Request To Approve US Administration Request To Expand Request To Approve Expansion Request To Expand Operations Request To Approve Operations Request To Expand Operations Against Hezbollah Request To Expand IDF Operations Request To Approve Expansion Of IDF Operations Request To Approve Expansion Of IDF Operations Request To Approve Expansion Of IDF Operations Request To Approve Expansion Of IDF Operations Request To Approve Expansion Of IDF Operations Request To Approve Expansion Of IDF Operations Request To Approve Expansion Of IDF Operations Request To Approve Expansion Of IDF Operations Request To Approve Expansion Of IDF Operations Request To Approve Expansion Of IDF Operations Request To Approve Expansion Of IDF Operations Request To Approve Expansion Of IDF Operations Request To Approve Expansion Of IDF Operations Request To Approve Expansion Of IDF Operations Request To Approve Expansion Of IDF Operations Request To Approve Expansion Of IDF Operations

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