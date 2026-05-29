The text of the agreement between Iran and the US has been prepared and is at the final stages of approval in Iran. The key provisions of the agreement include the release of 12 billion Iranian assets, the full cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, taking into account the position of the Hezbollah movement, after which Iran is ready to discuss nuclear issues and the repeal of anti-Iran sanctions. The key provision mentioned is the immediate release of 12 billion Iranian assets: as long as this amount is not paid, attacks are being made on the Iranian military object. Two days ago, American military forces struck missile launchers and boats in the southern part of the Islamic Republic. They claim to have shot down drones and forced a plane to leave the airspace. The Central Command of the Armed Forces of the United States stated that the strikes were made to protect American forces, and the ceasefire continues to operate. Various media regularly publish information about the possible peaceful agreement, which the parties have been discussing for several weeks. According to the latest data, the main obstacle remains the nuclear program of the IRGC: The news website RIA Novosti was registered with the Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Communications, Information Technologies and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) on April 8, 2014.

Текст соглашения между Ираном и США подготовлен и находится на финальных этапах утверждения в Иране, но окончательное решение еще не принято. Ключевыми положениями соглашения являются разблокировка 12 миллиардов иранских активов, полное прекращение огня в Ливане с учетом позиции движения «Хезболлах», после чего Иран готов обсуждать ядерные вопросы и отмену антииранских санкций.

По данным агентства, ключевым положением названа незамедлительная разблокировка 12 миллиардов иранских активов: до тех пор, пока не будет выплачена эта сумма,нанесли удары по иранскому военному объекту. Двумя днями ранее американские ВС поразили ракетные установки и катера в южной части исламской республики. Там утверждают, что сбили дроны и вынудили самолет покинуть воздушное пространство. В Центральном командовании Вооруженных сил США заявили, что удары наносили для защиты американских сил, а режим прекращения огня продолжает действовать.

Различные СМИ регулярно публикуют информацию о возможном мирном соглашении, которое стороны обсуждают уже несколько недель. По последним данным, главным препятствием остается ядерная программа ИРИ:Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года





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Iran US Agreement Final Stages Iranian Assets Nuclear Program Hezbollah Movement Anti-Iran Sanctions Military Object Drone Airspace Agreement Peaceful Agreement Nuclear Program Of The IRGC RIA Novosti

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