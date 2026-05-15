Iran to hold consultations with Russia on enriched uranium issue

The head of Iran's Foreign Ministry, Abbas Arakchi, announced that Tehran will conduct additional consultations with Moscow regarding the fate of enriched uranium. The discussion may resume during upcoming stages of negotiations with the US. The topic remains one of the most complex in the dialogue between Iran and Washington. The progress in this direction is hindered by mutual distrust. Participants in the negotiations decided to postpone the detailed elaboration of the issue until a later stage of the possible peaceful agreement. Arakchi mentioned that the Russian proposal was already considered during contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The issue was also raised during a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. "At the moment, this is not discussed, it is not a subject of negotiations, but we will return to this issue at a later stage... We thank our Russian friends for their proposal and their willingness to help in resolving this problem", - said the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry. According to the minister, in the future, the parties will assess whether the Russian initiative can play a practical role in this matter. However, the US wanted to get it for themselves, the leader noted.

Глава МИД Ирана Аббас Аракчи заявил, что Тегеран проведет дополнительные консультации с Москвой по вопросу судьбы обогащенного урана. Обсуждение может возобновиться во время следующих этапов переговоров с США.

По словам министра, тема остается одной из самых сложных в диалоге между Ираном и Вашингтоном. Продвижение по этому направлению затруднено из-за взаимного недоверия. Участники переговоров решили отложить детальную проработку вопроса до более поздней стадии возможного мирного соглашения. Аракчи сообщил, что российское предложение уже рассматривалось в ходе контактов с президентом России Владимиром Путиным.

Накануне этот вопрос также поднимался на встрече с министром иностранных дел Сергеем Лавровым.

"На данный момент это не обсуждается, это не предмет переговоров, но мы вернемся к этому вопросу на более поздних этапах... Мы благодарны нашим российским друзьям за их предложение и за их намерение помочь в решении этой проблемы", — сказал глава иранского внешнеполитического ведомства. По словам министра, в будущем стороны оценят, сможет ли российская инициатива сыграть практическую роль в этом вопросе. Однако Штаты хотели бы получить его себе, отметил лидер





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