Increase in phone scams targeting sensitive data

Recently, there has been an increase in phone scams targeting the theft of personal data. Petr Shebchenko, a professor at the Finance University under the Government, warned on RT that "callers know how to elicit confidential information from individuals by pretending to be local government service staff. They use various pretexts to request sensitive information such as excessive 'payments' or 'pensions', awards or recognitions from public authorities, or the need to confirm or correct data via the GOSIZN portal." He also urged the public to be cautious when dealing with such calls, warning that "any request for a user's personal data, codes, or financial information cannot be trusted, regardless of the caller's authenticity." Furthermore, the expert warned other vulnerable groups, such as relatives and especially elderly people, to be aware of such scams, as they are often targeted because of their vulnerabilities.

В последнее время участились случаи телефонного мошенничества, направленного на хищение персональных данных, предупредил в беседе с RT доцент Финансового университета при правительстве России Пётр Щербаченко.

"Злоумышленники звонят гражданам, представляясь сотрудниками администрации города. Под различными предлогами они пытаются выведать конфиденциальную информацию. О чём могут сообщать звонящие? О положенных вам повышенных "выплатах" или "пенсиях", о вручении благодарностей или наград от органов власти, о необходимости "подтвердить" или "уточнить" данные через портал Госуслуг".

В ходе разговора пользователя могут попросить назвать номер СНИЛС, паспортные данные, коды из смс, объяснил специалист.

"Важно помнить: сотрудники администрации округа и других государственных органов никогда не запрашивают по телефону персональные данные, коды подтверждения или финансовые реквизиты. Не доверяйте незапрошенным звонкам, даже если собеседник представляется чиновником. Никогда не сообщайте по телефону СНИЛС, паспортные данные, коды из смс, пароли и иную личную информацию. Немедленно завершайте разговор, не вступая в диалог", — посоветовал эксперт.

Кроме того, по его словам, необходимо предупредить родственников, друзей и особенно пожилых людей — они чаще всего становятся жертвами подобных схем





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