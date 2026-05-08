A former member of the British Royal Family was confronted by an unknown assailant in a car, resulting in a reported chase. Details and potential implications are still to come.

Инцидент произошел около 19:30 в среду, 6 мая, в районе королевского поместья Сандрингем. Неизвестный в балаклаве устроил засаду в автомобиле. когда Эндрю гулял с собаками и проходил мимо, злоумышленник вышел из машины и с криками двинулся в его сторону.

Бывший принц укрылся в собственном автомобиле и попытался уехать, но неизвестный не отставал. Он бежал за машиной Эндрю и продолжал что-то выкрикивать. Сотрудники полиции, прибывшие на место происшествия, задержали злоумышленника. Его автомобиль обыскали в поисках оружия.

Эндрю и его телохранитель дали показания. Принцесса из Норвегии выходит замуж за шамана с Андромеды. Она говорит с ангелами, а он изгоняет злых духов из кинозвездПринца Эндрю несколько лет преследовали обвинения в сексуальном насилии над несовершеннолетними. Самым громким из них была тяжба с Вирджинией Робертс-Джуффре: она утверждала, что в 17 лет ее заставили заниматься с ним сексом.

Принцу грозил вызов в суд, во время которого пришлось бы давать показания под присягой. Чтобы избежать допроса, он согласился выплатить Робертс-Джуффре 12 миллионов фунтов стерлингов. Из-за скандала принца отстранили от выполнения обязанностей старшего члена королевской семьи, а позже лишили большей части титулов и званий. Перед выходом мемуаров Робертс-Джуффре принц добровольно отказался от титула герцога. После публикации переписки Эпштейна Эндр





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Royal Family Former Prince Of Wales Confrontation Suspicious Incident Chase Former Members Of The Royal Family Sexual Assault Allegations Memoirs Roberts-Juffre

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