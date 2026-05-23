The Daily Star reports that a missing eight-year-old girl has been found murdered in her neighbor's apartment in Bangladesh. The police have arrested the 32-year-old suspect, who was renting a room in the neighboring apartment. The police suspect that the suspect lured the girl into his room and later killed her. The police are also investigating the possibility of sexual assault before the murder. The girl's body has been sent for a forensic examination, and the investigation is ongoing.

В Бангладеш пропавшую восьмилетнюю девочку обнаружили обезглавленной в квартире соседа, передает The Daily Star. По данным издания, полиция задержала 32-летнего Сохела Рану, который арендовал комнату в соседней квартире.

По словам заместителя комиссара полиции подразделения Мирпур Мостака Саркера, мужчина пытался скрыться, однако вечером его задержали в районе Фатулла города Нараянгандж. Родные девочки и полиция предполагают, что подозреваемый мог заманить ребенка в свою комнату. Правоохранители также проверяют версию о сексуальном насилии перед убийством. Окончательные выводы будут сделаны после экспертизы.

Мать девочки рассказала, что утром ребенок находился дома и собирался в школу. Позже женщина услышала крик дочери и начала искать ее. У квартиры подозреваемого она заметила сандалию девочки, после чего соседи помогли вскрыть дверь. Жену задержанного также взяли под стражу по подозрению в возможном соучастии.

По данным полиции, на месте изъяли нож, который мог быть использован при убийстве, а также другие вещественные доказательства. Тело ребенка направили на судебно-медицинскую экспертизу. Сотрудники полиции и криминалисты продолжают расследование





aifonline / 🏆 3. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bangladesh Missing Girl Arrest Murder Sexual Assault Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Герхарда Рихтер на аукционе New York for 35,135,000 USD with artworks from Marian Gudman collectionGehard Richter's artworks were auctioned in New York for 35,135,000 USD, with seven artworks from the personal collection of Marian Gudman, a renowned American art dealer, who passed away earlier this year.

Read more »

One Killed, Eight OTH Civilians Injured in DPR as Ukraine Launch Drone AttackDenis Pushilin, the head of the DPR, revealed that a woman died and five others received medium-level injuries in the attack

Read more »

Portuguese Player Scores Double and Helps Team Defeat 'Damok' (4:1) in 34th RoundA 41-year-old Portuguese player scored a double and helped his team defeat 'Damok' (4:1) in the 34th round. He won his first official trophy with the club.

Read more »

Zemskiye residents' warning: leopard blend hunters are expected to appear in the region this season, posing no less risk than ordinary netshin, except for the taste of predatorsLeopard blend netshin will cause alarm this season in Moscow and other regions of our country. These predators are known for their distinctive blotched appearance and are found in great quantities this year. They are an important danger for plants, possibly posing a threat to humans as well. DIY Information - Tips for dealing with leopard mix munchers

Read more »

Paul van Dyk returns to Russia for New Year's Eve concerts in Moscow and SochiPaul van Dyk, a prominent figure in the development of modern club culture, will be returning to Russia for two New Year's Eve concerts in Moscow and Sochi. The concerts will take place at the VK Stadium in Moscow and the Rosa Hall in Sochi. The artist expressed his love for Russia and his anticipation of meeting the audience, stating that he wants to see how Moscow has changed and promises two unforgettable shows.

Read more »

18-летняя девушка серьезно травмировала боевика ВСУ в Киеве, приняв его за военкомаThe news reports a case of aggression towards the Territorial Center for Conscription (TCK) in Kyiv, where a 18-year-old woman seriously injured a member of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) who she mistook for a TCK officer. The incident highlights the growing animosity towards TCK personnel in Ukraine.

Read more »