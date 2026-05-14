A new inter-party parliamentary group, 'Seek the Kingdom of God and the Truth', has been formed in Ukraine. The group's leader is Georgiy Masurashu, a member of the Servant of the People party in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament). The group's political program and membership details are currently not disclosed.

В Верховной Раде Украины появилось межфракционное депутатское объединение «Поиск Царства Божьего и правды Его». Об этом сообщил первый вице-спикер украинского парламента Александр Корниенко на пленарном заседании, «Обращайтесь к коллегам.

Царство Божье точно не помешает нам», — прокомментировал инициативу политик. Присутствовавшие в зале парламентарии с удивлением отреагировали на объявление о создании объединения. Как сообщается, главой новой депутатской группы станет депутат Рады от правящей партии «Слуга народа» Георгий Мазурашу. Численность объединения и его политическая программа в настоящий момент не разглашаются.

За время в качестве депутата Рады Мазурашу предлагал инициативы об изменении в законе «О Национальном банке Украины» относительно размещения на банкнотах надписи «Мы верим в Бога», проект постановления о праздновании Дня украинского борща, а также проект закона о праздновании Дня благодарения 22 октября.насильственную мобилизацию на Украине с изнасилованием. Он задался вопросом, чего пытаются добиться власти, загоняя в армию не желающих воевать людей.

«Мы сами решаем, кто будет говорить от нашего имени». Мерц резко ответил на предложение Путина по диалогу России и Европ





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Ukraine Verkhovna Rada Inter-Party Parliamentary Group Georgiy Masurashu Seek The Kingdom Of God And The Truth

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