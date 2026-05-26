This news text covers various sports-related topics, including the International University Sports Federation's decision to allow Russians to participate in their tournaments, the gender of a future child for Russian athletes, the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Gazprom-Media Holding and China's largest news agency, the positive results of sports relations between Russia and China, the inclusion of athletes in the final Russia team, the lighting of the Rostral Columns in honor of the 'Zenit' championship victory, and the remembrance of athletes who died during World War II in Saint Petersburg.

Международная федерация университетского спорта допустила россиян до турниров под эгидой организации. Главный тренер сборной России Валерий Карпин и его супруга Дарья узнали пол будущего ребенка.

Дегтярев: 'Ни в коем случае никого из спортсменов не буду осуждать, если они поедут под нейтральным флагом. Они от родины не отказываются'.

'Газпром-Медиа Холдинг' и крупнейшее информационное агентство Китая 'Синьхуа' подписали меморандум о сотрудничестве в области подготовки кадров. Путин и Си Цзиньпин высоко оценили позитивные результаты спортивных связей между Россией и Китаем. Путин: 'Для того чтобы как можно больше мальчишек и девчонок занимались спортом, важно создавать в каждой школе клубы и секции'.

'Надо вернуть Россию, Белоруссию и перевернуть эту позорную страницу санкций по политическим мотивам' – Дегтярев. Головин, Алексей Миранчук и Ибрагимов включены в итоговый состав сборной России на товарищеские матчи в мае и июне. В честь победы 'Зенита' в чемпионате России будут зажжены факелы Ростральных колонн, заявил губернатор Санкт‑Петербурга.

'Мы должны отдавать дань уважения нашим предкам' — Константин Зырянов. В Санкт‑Петербурге почтили память спортсменов, погибших во время Великой Отечественной войны. Средство массовой информации сетевое издание 'www.sportbox.ru' зарегистрировано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор). Учредитель (соучредители) СМИ сетевого издания 'www.sportbox.ru': ООО 'Национальный спортивный телеканал'





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International University Sports Federation Russian Athletes Gender Of A Future Child Memorandum Of Understanding Sports Relations Between Russia And China Russia Team Rostral Columns World War II Saint Petersburg

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