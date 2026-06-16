The new contract of the coach of Milan, who won the Supercup of Italy (2) in 2015 and 2018, and the award of Enzo Bearzot in 2015. He became the first coach in the history of Italian football who won the "golden double" four years in a row: the championship of the country and the national cup: in the seasons 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18. The mayor of New York on Infanuto: "Football is the game of the working class. We want the legacy of the World Cup to be something bigger than just memories of the field." The coach of Kunia: "The challenge of Neymar should not surprise - his mastery speaks for itself. Brazil has outstanding footballers, but we need to be strong collectively."

La Gazzetta dello Sport (изначательно в материале сообщалось о контракте по схеме «3+1» – Спортс’‘). Зарплата тренера – 3,5 миллиона евро в год плюс бонусы.

В прошлом сезоне «Милан» занял 5-е место в Серии А, набрав 70 очков в 38 матчах. Клуб сыграет в Лиге Европы в новом сезоне. Последний шанс перед переходом в физруки. Так то, был бы лысый шарлатан, а их таких много, был бы еще, а так нет.

Последний шанс перед переходом в физруки. Так то, был бы лысый шарлатан, а их таких много, был бы еще, а так нет. Последний шанс перед переходом в физруки. Так то, был бы лысый шарлатан, а их таких много, был бы еще, а так нет.

Обладатель Суперкубка Италии (2): 2015, 2018Награда Энцо Беарзота: 2015 Стал первым тренером в истории итальянского футбола, который четыре года подряд выигрывал «золотой дубль» — чемпионат страны и национальный кубок: по итогам сезонов 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17 и 2017/18 Мэр Нью-Йорка про Инфантино: «Футбол – игра рабочего класса. Хотим, чтобы наследие ЧМ было чем-то большим, чем просто воспоминания о том, что было на поле» Матеус Кунья: «Вызов Неймара не должен удивлять – его мастерство говорит само за себя. У Бразилии выдающиеся футболисты, но нужно быть сильными коллективно





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Infanuto Milan Contract Bonus Supercup Of Italy Enzo Bearzot Golden Double Matteo Kunia New York Neymar Brazil Working Class Legacy Of The World Cup

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