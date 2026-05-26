Indian police arrest husband of beauty queen who died after alleged domestic violence

The husband of a former beauty queen who died after alleged domestic violence has been arrested by Indian police. The body of the 33-year-old woman was found in the courtyard of her husband's home in Punjab.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской ФедерацииВ Индии муж бывшей победительницы конкурса красоты Твиши Шармы сдался полиции после начала расследования её смерти.

Об этом сообщает India Today. Тело 33-летней женщины обнаружили во дворе дома её супруга Самарта Сингха. Изначально правоохранители рассматривали случившееся как суицид, однако родственники Шармы не согласились с этой версией и обвинили мужа, а также его семью. По словам близких, Твиша Шарма подвергалась психологическому и физическому насилию.

Родные утверждают, что супруг и его мать требовали большего приданого, а в начале мая якобы заставили женщину сделать аборт из-за подозрений в измене. Мать Самарта Сингха отвергла эти обвинения и заявила, что Шарма сама настояла на прерывании беременности. После начала расследования Самарт Сингх исчез, однако спустя 10 дней сам явился в полицию. Сейчас он находится под арестом.

Брат погибшей заявил, что во время судебного заседания об аресте мужчина улыбался, несмотря на смерть жены. Твиша Шарма выиграла конкурс красоты в городе Пуна в 2012 году, затем снималась в рекламе и фильме, после чего работала в маркетинге. С будущим супругом она познакомилась через сервис онлайн-сватовства, а в декабре 2025 года пара поженилась





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Domestic Violence Beauty Queen Arrest Police Punjab

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