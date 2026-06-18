Impressive South Korea: A Key Impression of This World Cup, Along with the US and Sweden

The article highlights the strong performance of South Korea at the 2022 World Cup, their victory over Czech Republic, and their impressive win in the first match against Mexico. The team faced challenges in adapting to the high altitude of the matches in Guadalajara, but they managed to overcome them with their physical and technical adaptations.

Крепкая Южная Корея – главное впечатление этого ЧМ наряду с США и Швецией. Стильные комбинации, тонкость Ли Кан Ина, вездесущность и креатив Хвана Ин Бома – не все фавориты стартовали так ярко.

Благодаря победе над Чехией (2:1) и новому формату Южная Корея одной ногой в плей-офф, хотя перед ЧМ в команду Хона Мен Бо никто особо не верил. Первые матчи Южная Корея играет в Гвадалахаре: с Чехией уже встретилась, впереди – Мексика. Деталь примечательна тем, что Гвадалахара находится на высоте 1571 метр над уровнем моря. Матчи на высокогорье – непривычная история для большинства команд чемпионата мира.

Адаптироваться к таким условиям непросто: из-за меньшей плотности воздуха организму доступно меньше кислорода. Штаб сборной учел этот фактор, поэтому перед турниром базировался в Солт-Лейк-Сити. Главная особенность – база расположена примерно на той же высоте (1460 метров), что и Гвадалахара. Южная Корея занялась адаптацией радикально рано.

Резкий переезд на большую высоту может вызывать ряд болезненных симптомов – головную боль, головокружение, тошноту. Для плавного привыкания Южная Корея начала подготовку аж 18 мая – за три недели до ЧМ. Для сравнения, Чехия только заявку объявила 31 мая и тренировалась в Далласе, где максимальная высота над уровнем моря примерно 150 метров (в Гвадалахару приехали только за день до игры). Состав ЮАР определился 28 мая, Мексики – 1 июня.

После победы над Чехией Хон Мен Бо сказал, что его команда физически превосходила соперника: «Думаю, высокогорье в итоге оказало большое влияние. Во втором тайме Чехия была истощена, и мы могли оказывать больше физического давления. Адаптация к высоте позволила нам играть агрессивнее». При этом во время подготовки Хон Мен Бо отмечал трудности: «Когда мы отслеживали уровень насыщения крови кислородом, в первые дни он падал ниже нормы в 95%.

И только потом постепенно восстанавливался. В моем случае для возвращения к норме потребовалось четыре дня». Защитник Ким Мун Хван откровенничал после начала сборов: «Разум подсказывает, что все в порядке, но в какой-то момент ноги просто перестают слушаться». Запасной вратарь Чжо Хен У добавлял: «Иногда у меня все еще немного кружится голова, и кажется, что что-то парит перед глазами».

Привыкая к высоте, корейцы закладывали не только физику. Важна и техническая адаптация, поскольку на большей высоте мяч, как правило, летит быстрее и дальше. После не охлаждались в чанах со льдом, как это обычно бывает на сборах, а наоборот принимали горячие гидромассажные ванны и ходили в сауну. Цель: ускорить потоотделение, понизить температуру тела и частоту сердечных сокращений и, как следствие, снизить расход энергии во время нагрузок.

Регулярно общались с тренером по психологической подготовке Хан Док Хеном из Университета Чунан. Он помогает футболистам и тренерам справляться с тревогой, стрессом и психологической усталостью. Хон Мен Бо поставил Южную Корею на 26-е место, всего на две позиции выше Чехии, с которой расправилась в первом туре. Такая уверенная игра удивила, ведь лидеры команды перед стартом выглядели так себе.

Центральный защитник Ким Мин Чжэ потерял место в составе «Баварии», полузащитник Ли Кан Ин увяз в ротации в «ПСЖ», хавбек Хван Ин Бом только восстановился от травмы, главная звезда Сон Хын Мин потух в МЛС. И это лишь часть проблем, которая беспокоила перед началом турнира. Для Хона Мен Бо скепсис уже привычное дело. Будучи игроком, он ездил с Южной Кореей на четыре чемпионата мира (с 1990-го по 2002-й).

А в 2014-м привез команду в Бразилию уже как главный тренер. Вышло неудачно: Южная Корея набрала всего одно очко в группе с Россией, Бельгией и Алжиром и заняла последнее место. Два года назад он второй раз возглавил сборную и с тех пор часто слышит критику. В отборе Хону доставалось за спорные решения по составу и домашние ничьи с Иорданией, Оманом и Палестиной.

Хотя Южная Корея все равно спокойно отобралась на ЧМ, не потерпев ни одного поражения. Более того, по статистике корейцы – одна из лучших команд всего азиатского отбора: 2-е место по забитым голам, 3-е по пропущенным, 2-е по допущенным ударам и ожидаемым голам





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