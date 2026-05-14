Ilon Musk's Strange Behavior at Beijing State Visit Sparks Speculation

American entrepreneur Elon Musk's unusual behavior during a state visit to Beijing has raised eyebrows, with journalists suggesting he may have been intentionally grimacing for the cameras. Meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim Cook, standing behind Musk, maintained a polite smile, while Musk made exaggerated facial expressions and displayed his raised fists.

В Пекине во время государственного приема с участием лидеров Соединенных Штатов и Китая американский предприниматель Илон Маск начал вести себя странно, следует из кадров, которые распространились в Сети.

На видео Маск то прищуривает один глаз, то водит глазами в разные стороны и выпучивает их, то у него перекашивает рот. Журналисты Daily Mail утверждают, что Маск намеренно гримасничал во время фотосъемки. В статье отмечается, что глава Apple Тим Кук, находившийся за спиной Маска, в этот момент вежливо улыбался на камеру, тогда как Маск строил рожи и демонстрировал поднятые вверх большие пальцы.

Отметим, в Пекине проходит встреча президента США Дональда Трампа и лидера КНР Си Цзиньпина, американый бизнесмен Илон Маск прибыл в Пекин в составе американской делегации. Напомним, в августе 2025 года в Сеть попали кадры со встречи премьера Италии Джорджи Мелони и президента США Дональдом Трампом в Вашингтоне. На них Мелони сидела с выпученными глазами, бегала взглядом по потолку и безостановочно крутила ¨ногой на каблуке. На некоторых кадрах видно, как у нее дергается уголок рта. Оцените материал Происшествиябанкет в Пекине - странная мимик





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Ilon Musk Beijing State Visit Unusual Behavior Grimacing Apple CEO Tim Cook President Donald Trump China United States

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