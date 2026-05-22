Hamilton: Improved Handling and Confidence with New Setup

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has made significant improvements in handling and confidence since switching to a new setup for the final qualifying session of the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix. The British driver, who had previously focused on simulator-based setup development, decided to work closely with his engineers and focus on finding the right solutions instead. This approach led to a noticeable improvement in his car's performance, allowing him to compete effectively with his rivals in the first two segments of the race. However, in the final qualifying session, his competitors managed to gain a significant speed advantage, leaving Hamilton to reflect on the reasons behind this unexpected outcome. Despite the setback, Hamilton remains optimistic about his team's performance and the future of their collaboration. He believes that their recent data-driven approach has been more productive than simulator-based setup development, allowing him to focus on training and fine-tuning the car's setup to achieve optimal performance.

Хэмилтон решил заранее не работать над поиском базовых настроек на симуляторе, вместо этого прорабатывая данные вместе с инженерами и ища нужные решения. Что в итоге, по словам британца, заметно улучшило его ощущения от управления машиной.

"Вероятно, это наша лучшая квалификация за какое-то время. Отличная работа с инженерами, с настройками, машина очень хорошо работала, а перед квалификацией мы внесли удачные поправки в настройки. В первом и втором сегменте мы смотрелись очень хорошо, но затем, в финале квалификации, конкурентам каким-то образом удалось прибавить в скорости заметно сильнее нас. И нужно будет в этом разобраться.

Однако я все равно доволен тем, что мы в борьбе. И я получил удовольствие. И еще тот факт, что на этот раз я не готовился на симуляторе, и в итоге ощущения были лучшими за весь этот сезон. Так что я думаю, что и дальше будут работать в том же направлении.

В последнюю пару недель мы усердно прорабатывали данные, и я понял, что такой подход приносит больше пользы. Во-первых, потому что я смог сосредоточиться на тренировках. А во-вторых, потому что нам удалось подобрать отличный вариант настроек, сочетающих устойчивость болида, баланс в поворотах и общий механический баланс болида. В итоге я выбрал вариант настроек, которым раньше вообще никогда не пользовался – и это решение для меня полностью преобразовало поведение болида.

Так что я надеюсь, что мы будем хорошо смотреться и по ходу оставшейся части уик-энда", – рассказал Хэмилтон





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Lewis Hamilton Bahrain Grand Prix 2022 Season Setup Development Simulator-Based Setup Development Engineers Handling Confidence Performance Rivalry Future Collaboration

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