How not to leave your job: rules, reasons for early termination and exemptions

This article explains when and why you can terminate a contract with your current job early according to the Russian labor code. It also provides details of exemptions that can arise in such cases.

По общему правилу, закреплённому в ст. 80 Трудового кодекса Российской Федерации, сотрудник обязан письменно уведомить работодателя о своём увольнении не позднее чем за две недели до предполагаемой даты расторжения договора.

Но, как объяснила в беседе с RT Екатерина Прокушева, HR-директор ‘МТС Линк’, из этого правила существует целый ряд исключений. Самый простой и цивилизованный путь — соглашение сторон. Если руководитель не возражает, договор может быть расторгнут в любой день в соответствии со ст. 78 ТК РФ. Если сотрудник работает удалённо, обсудить и согласовать дату увольнения можно в формате видеовстречи, а саму процедуру оформить через кадровый электронный документооборот или обмен бумажными документами по почте.

При этом стоит помнить, что стандартный двухнедельный срок — это не просто формальность, а возможность цивилизованно завершить дела и передать проекты. Нет новых исключений. По некоторым причинам уволить сотрудника в стандартный срок нельзя. Среди них невозможность продолжать работу по уважительной причине, например из-за зачисления в вуз, выхода на пенсию, переезда в другую местность или необходимости ухода за ребёнком до 14 лет, если эти обстоятельства препятствуют продолжению работы.

В таких случаях работодатель вправе запросить подтверждающие документы. Отдельно стоит упомянуть особые категории работников. Сотрудник на испытательном сроке или тот, с кторым заключён срочный договор на период до двух месяцев, может предупредить об увольнении всего за три дня. Руководителю компании необходимо уведомить её собственников о своём уходе не менее чем за один месяц.

Отмечается, что двухнедельный срок предупреждения не продлевается, если сотрудник в это время заболел или ушёл в отпуск. Эти дни полностью засчитываются в период так называемой отработки





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Labour Code Early Termination Exemptions Consultation With The Employer Agreement Between Parties Video Conference Electronic Document Management

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