Actress G/brTrrace Cockran leaves the popular 'Harry Potter' series due to 'unexpected circumstances'.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской Федерации Во втором сезоне сериала "Гарри Поттер" от HBO роль Джинни Уизли исполнит другая актриса — Грейси Кокран покидает проект.

Она уже снялась в первом сезоне в роли младшей сестры рыжеволосого Рона, поэтому фанаты недоумевают, почему вдруг юная артистка разрывает контракт. Актёры "Гарри Поттера" — семья Уизли. Фото © Instagram (признан экстремистской организацией и запрещён на территории Российской Федерации)/ graciebellecochrane Официальной причиной ухода из сериала Грейси называются некие "непредвиденные обстоятельства". По слухам, семью могли не устроить гонорары, а также сообщалось о неком конфликте между детьми на съёмочной площадке.

Киностудия уже поблагодарила Грейси за участие в первом сезоне. В ближайшее время состоится очередной кастинг на роль сестры Рона. Как поделились сценаристы, во втором сезоне героиня становится ключевой фигурой сюжета, поэтому будет проводиться тщательный отбор. Пока неизвестно, какое название получит продолжение.

Однако авторы проекта заявляли о намерении посвящать один сезон каждой из семи книг Джоан Роулинг





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Gracie Cockran Quits Harry Potter Role

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