Global Climate Catastrophe Predicting Super El Niño

With growing and alarming data from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), climate experts warn of the potential for super-El Niño, which could bring catastrophic weather conditions comparable to a natural disaster of the 19th century.

Согласно новым данным Национального управления океанических и атмосферных исследований США (NOAA), вероятность развития явления супер-Эль-Ниньо к концу года резко возросла по сравнению с оценкой, сделанной в апреле.

Мир может столкнуться с погодными катаклизмами, которые будут сопоставимы с природной катастрофой XIX века, унесшей миллионы жизней. Ожидаемый энергетический (и как следствие, экономический) кризис будет усилен климатической аномалией, что в совокупности приведёт к гуманитарным потрясениям. Последние данные NOAA предсказывают, что это произойдёт осенью (начиная с октября), с вероятностью 65%. Если прогнозы оправдаются, ожидается мощный аномальный погодный режим, который может продлиться до февраля 2027 года.

Климатолог Дэниел Суэйн из Института водных ресурсов Калифорнии отмечает, что объём и интенсивность аномально тёплых подповерхностных вод в Тихом океане сегодня являются одними из крупнейших за всю историю наблюдений, и это ключевой механизм, питающий Эль-Ниньо. Променевавшийся глобальный климат и похожий эпизод в 1870-х годах нанесли громадный ущерб в виде голода, процветания болезней, разрушений инфраструктуры и других последствий, уничтожив большую часть населения. Синоптики предупреждают, что супер-Эль-Ниньо может спровоцировать формирование блокирующих антициклонов.

Сообщается о потенциальном чёрном летии, который может принести в Россию затяжные периоды аномальной жары и засухи, что напрямую угрожает урожаям. Важно: прогноз учитывает также увеличенный риск лесных пожаров и ураганов в ряде регионов планеты. Кроме того, глобальное потепление может привести к таянию многолетней мерзлоты и освобождению огромных объёмов парникового газа, преграждающих последствия, которые удивляют нас





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Climate Change Global Warming El Niño Super El Niño Superstorm Climate Catastrophe Natural Disaster Massive Heatwaves Extreme Weather Irregular Climate Patterns Sea Level Rise Potential Climate War Global Climate Crisis Climate Change Impact Climate Change Challenges Climate Change Crisis Climate Change Issues Climate Change Impact Climate Change Effects Climate Crisis Effects Climate Change Disaster Recovery

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