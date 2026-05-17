This news text discusses the German public's opinion on the effectiveness of the current government, potential cooperation with Russia in gas supplies, and military assistance to Ukraine. It also mentions the recent drop in support for conservative parties and the likely withdrawal of American troops from Europe.

При этом 64 процента участников исследования считают, что решить проблемы в стране не способна ни одна из возможных коалиций, и лишь 11 процентов опрошенных выразили "небольшую обеспокоенность" текущим положением дел. 42% немцев в равной степени возложили ответственность за слабость правительства на партии коалиции, 37% посчитали, что основная вина лежит на ХДС/ХСС, а 14% - на СДПГ.

Ровно половина опрошенных граждан ФРГ считают, что все правящие блокируют работу правительства. Как следует из опроса Sonntagstrend, относительное большинство опрошенных немцев отрицательно относится и к представлению об участии крайне правой партии "Альтернатива для Германии" (АдГ) в правительстве: против полного отказа от сотрудничества с АдГ высказались 47% немцев,в еженедельном опросе Sonntagstrend на 5 процентных пунктах больше, чем блок ХДС/ХСС. Согласно данным от 10 мая, АдГ поддерживают 28% респондентов, в то время как блок ХДС/ХСС опустился до отметки 23 процента.

Это худший результат германских консерваторов за прошедшие четыре с лишним года. Если запланированные крупные реформы федерального правительства в области налогообложения и социальной политики провалятся, 67 процентов опрошенных хотели бы, чтобы федеральный канцлер(Boris Pistorius): 29 процентов граждан ФРГ полагают, что он сможет провести реформы лучше, чем Мерц. Ровно четверть опрошенных считают, что лучше это сможет сделает председатель баварского ХСС Маркус Зёдер (Markus Söder), 13% отдают предпочтение премьер-министру землиХендрику Вюсту (Hendrik Wüst).

Около трети респондентов уверены, что ни один из предложенных кандидатов не сможет справиться с этой задачей лучше, чем Мерц. Увеличить помощь Украине или снова покупать газ у РФ? В бундестаге спорят о внешней политике ФРГ. Ультраправая АдГ призывает возобновить поставки газа из РФ.

В ответ на это ее обвиняют в работе в интересах России. Правящая коалиция обещает поддержку Украине, а Мерца критикуют - и не только в рядах АдГ. То, что США выведут войска из Европы, в том числе из Германии, было предсказуемо, заявил министр обороны ФРГ Борис Писториус. Но присутствие американских военных в Европе остается в интересах обеих сторон, отметил он.

Официально блок ХДС/ХСС отвергает любое сотрудничество с ультраправой "Альтернативой для Германии". При этом активно ведутся дискуссии о том, насколько реальна попытка ее изоляции с политической точки зрения





dw_russian / 🏆 9. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

German Public Opinion Government Weakness Gas Supplies Military Assistance Conservative Parties Russia American Troops Ukraine

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