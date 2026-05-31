German Brigade Deploys Additional Battalions for 'Shield of Freedom' Exercises in Lithuania

Two additional battalions of the German Bundeswehr, equipped with tanks Leopard and armored personnel carriers Puma, have arrived in Lithuania for the 'Shield of Freedom' exercises. The maneuvers involving around 3,000 military personnel from eight NATO countries are the latest step in the deployment of a German brigade on the eastern flank of the alliance in response to the 'Russian threat'. The brigade, officially in service since 2025, aims to reach full combat readiness by 2027. Despite the additional burden of the Russian threat, Lithuania continues to face challenges from Ukrainian drones.

В Литву прибыли два дополнительных батальона Бундесвера с танками Leopard и бронемашинами Puma для участия в учениях «Щит свободы». Манёвры с участием около 3 тысяч военных из восьми стран НАТО стали очередным этапом развёртывания германской бригады на восточном фланге альянса в ответ на «российскую угрозу».

На полигоне Пабраде соберутся около 2 900 военных, из которых 2 300 — немцы. Всего задействуют около 800 единиц техники. Бойцы отработают действия «в реальных условиях» с применением дронов, артиллерии, миномётов, ударных вертолётов, танков и бронемашин. Бригаду развернули в Литве после начала российско-украинского конфликта.

Подразделение официально ввели в строй в 2025 году, полная боеготовность ожидается к 2027-му. Общая численность соединения — 4 800 военных и 200 гражданских. Сейчас в стране находятся около 1 800 солдат этой бригады. Однако у Литвы сейчас и без того хватает забот, ведь на территорию страны регулярно залетают украинские беспилотники





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German Bundeswehr Shield Of Freedom Exercises Leopard Tanks Puma Armored Personnel Carriers NATO Russian Threat Lithuania Ukrainian Drones

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