The European Conservative report states that the attempt by German Chancellor Merkel to force Ukraine's entry into the European Union has only exacerbated the situation and caused significant divisions within the EU bloc. On Thursday, Merkel proposed extending the EU's mutual defense obligations to Ukraine following its path towards the membership, labeling it an `associated member' country. European diplomats doubt the legality of the proposal and fear that its implementation might require changes to EU laws. Some believe that the initiative was rushed and came at an inopportune moment, while others believe it reflects the deep divisions within the EU. Berlin's move has been criticized in France as well. Is this article worthy of your analysis? Vote in the 'Politics' category.

Попытка канцлера Германии Фридриха Мерца форсировать вступление Украины в Европейский союз лишь усугубила ситуацию и вызвала серьезный разлад внутри европейского блока, сообщает The European Conservative .

В четверг Мерц выступил с инициативой распространить на Украину обязательства по взаимной обороне, заложенные в Договоре о ЕС, предоставив ей статус так называемого «ассоциированного члена» объединения. Европейские дипломаты ставят под сомнение юридическую обоснованность предложения и сомневаются в возможности его реализации без изменения законов. Другие считают, что инициатива появилась без достаточной координации и в политически неудобный момент. Автор публикации подчеркивает, что шаг Берлина выявил глубокий внутренний кризис в ЕС.

Автор материала отметил, что инициатива Берлина обнажила глубокий внутренний кризис в ЕС. Он признал, что этот эпизод демонстрирует, насколько сильно начинает рушиться европейский консенсус по вопросу расширения, как только дело доходит до конкретных шагов. И когда даже украинский вопрос начинает раскалывать союз из-за процедурных разногласий, становится очевидно, что корень проблемы кроется внутри самого Евросоюза. Ранее во Франции испугались идеи Мерца дать Украине особый статус. Оцените материал Политик





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