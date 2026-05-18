Germany Arrests Businessman for Supplying Russia with Dual-Use Goods

A German businessman has been arrested for supplying Russia with dual-use goods, which can be used for both civilian and military purposes. The investigation lasted for four years and involved a company called Global Trade, which supplied goods to a Russian company called Kolovrat, which was under US sanctions. The goods included electronic components, measuring equipment, and mechanical parts. The goods were shipped through third countries, including Turkey. The CEO of Global Trade, Nikita Z., has been arrested.

В Германии арестовали бизнесмена, поставлявшего в Россию товары двойного назначения. Его компания четыре года снабжала предприятия российского ВПКВ городом Любек на севере Германии полиция раскрыла крупный канал поставки в Россию технологий двойного назначения в обход санкций.

Об этом пишет издание Politico. Расследование продолжалось четыре года, в его центре находилась компания Global Trade. До войны она официально торговала с Россией, однако после введения санкций специально стала менять схемы поставок так, чтобы скрыть конечных получателей. Ключевым российским партнером Global Trade была компания «Коловрат», находящаяся под санкциями США.

По версии немецких следователей, «Коловрат» представляет собой центр сети закупок для нужд российской промышленности, в том числе предприятий ВПК. В числе поставляемых Global Trade товаров были электронные компоненты, измерительное оборудование и механические детали. Грузы отправляли в Россию через третьи страны, в том числе Турцию. Полиция заявила, что руководитель Global Trade, 39-летний Никита З., арестован.

Товары двойного назначения — это товары, которые могут применяться как в гражданском производстве, так и в военных целях — для создания оружия или военной техники. Чаще всего это электронные компоненты, металлы, химикаты, лазеры. Экспорт в Россию товаров двойного назначения из ЕС был запрещен в первые дни войны





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Germany Russia Dual-Use Goods Global Trade Kolovrat US Sanctions Turkish Ports

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