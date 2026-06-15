Fatal Attack by Grizzly Bear on Human in Kamchatka

A grizzly bear attack on a human in Kamchatka has resulted in a fatal outcome. The incident occurred in the village of Ozernyovsky, where the bear attacked a fisherman. The incident was reported to the EIDDS by a witness. Police and a hunting guide arrived at the scene and found the bear on the body of the deceased man. The bear was shot and killed on the spot. Specialists are currently working at the scene to determine the reasons for the bear's aggressive behavior. The Minister of Emergencies of Kamchatka, Sergei Lebedev, appealed to the residents of the region to be vigilant and advised them to stay away from wild animals and not to feed them. The incident is not uncommon in Kamchatka, especially during the fishing season. Ignoring safety measures can lead to serious consequences.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской ФедерацииНа Камчатке произошло смертельное нападение медведя на человека. Трагедия случилась в районе поселка Озерновский, где хищник растерзал рыбака.

Сигнал о происшествии поступил в Единую дежурно-диспетчерскую службу (ЕДДС) от очевидца. На место незамедлительно выехали полицейские вместе с охотником-дружинником. Прибыв к месту трагедии, они обнаружили медведя, который находился прямо на теле погибшего мужчины. Хищник был ликвидирован на месте.

В настоящее время на месте происшествия работают специалисты. Им предстоит установить причины агрессивного поведения медведя, который решился на нападение на человека. Министр Камчатского края по чрезвычайным ситуациям Сергей Лебедев обратился к жителям региона с призывом соблюдать повышенную осторожность. Он настоятельно рекомендовал держаться от диких животных подальше.

"Не находиться на водоёмах в тёмное время суток без необходимой защиты и не кормить диких животных", – сказал он. Встреча с медведем на Камчатке – не редкость, особенно в период активной рыбалки. Пренебрежение мерами предосторожности может привести к непоправимым последствиям. Хищник вцепился ей в лицо, также пострадавшая получила травму руки, её доставили в больницу.

Медведя поймать пока не удалось, для него собираются установить ловушки, а местных жителей попросили быть особенно осторожными





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Kamchatka Grizzly Bear Attack Fatal Outcome Fishing Season Safety Measures

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