Family Festival 'Sportland' on June 6 and 7 at the 'Iskra' Stadium

The 'Sportland' family festival is taking place on June 6 and 7 at the 'Iskra' Stadium, dedicated to International Children's Day. The festival aims to highlight the importance of family as a team, where each member supports and shares the joy of movement, and together they experience victories and challenges. 'Sportland' is an annual event held in the early summer. It is a real sports and energy festival for children and adults. The festival brings together over 100 activities on one platform, including various sports and entertainment. On all the platforms, professional trainers and instructors will be present, who will help you gain basic skills and an understanding of different sports. Guests can participate in the traditional game route 'Sport as a game' and try themselves in 25+ unusual activities: from rugby and fencing to playing in yukigassen and mini-orientation. The festival's novelties include a snowboarding simulator, table tennis, VR direction, kick-sport, and the 'I love sports' relay. Another interesting activity is 'Games of the World', where you can try shaflboard, juggleball, corn-hollow, novelty, rushhour, kulbutu, clack and more. In addition, there will be meetings with champions and ambassadors of the 'Sportland' family festival - Svetlana Zhurova, Sofia Veliky, Maria Kiseyeva, Artur Dalaloyan, Alexander Panzhin. Guests will have the opportunity to visit the platforms of the festival's partners, including sports federations, clubs and organizations from the world of sports, and watch a show program on the main stage. The festival is part of the Unified Calendar Plan of the Moscow Department of Sports and is held in the framework of the implementation of the 'Family' national project and the state program 'Sport Russia'. We want to be a source of motivation for you. Start changing for the better together with us! In our Telegram channel, there is even more interesting in the section 'Now you know':

6 и 7 июня на стадионе «Искра» состоится Семейный фестиваль «Спортлэнд», посвящённый Международному дню защиты детей. В основе фестиваля лежит простая, но глубокая идея: семья — это не просто родственные связи.

Семья — это команда, где каждый поддерживает другого, разделяет радость движения и вместе проживает победы и вызовы.

«Спортлэнд» ежегодно проводится в начале лета. Это настоящий праздник спорта и энергии для детей и взрослых. Фестиваль объединяет на одной площадке более 100 активностей: разнообразные виды спорта и досуга. На всех площадках работают профессиональные тренеры и инструкторы, которые помогут получить базовые навыки и представление о видах спорта.

Гости смогут пройти традиционный игровой маршрут «Спорт как игра» и испытать себя в 25+ необычных активностях: от регби и фехтования до игры в юкигассен и мини-ориентирования. Новинки фестиваля – симулятор сноубординга, настольный теннис, VR-направление, чир-спорт, а также эстафета «Я люблю спорт». Ещё одна интересная активность — «Игры народов мира», где можно попробовать шаффлборд, жульбак, корн-холл, новус, рашфор, кульбутто, клацк и многое другое.

Также в программе встречи с чемпионами и амбассадорами Семейного фестиваля «Спортлэнд» – Светланой Журовой, Софьей Великой, Марией Киселёвой, Артуром Далалояном, Александром Панжинским. У гостей будет возможность посетить площадки партнёров Фестиваля, в том числе спортивных федераций, клубов и организаций из мира спорта, и посмотреть шоу-программу на главной сцене. Фестиваль входит в Единый календарный план Департамента спорта города Москвы и проводится в рамках реализации нацпроекта «Семья» и государственной программы «Спорт России». Мы хотим быть источником мотивации для вас.

Начинайте меняться к лучшему вместе с нами! В нашем телеграм-каналеЕщё больше интересного в рубрике «теперь вы знаете»





championat / 🏆 29. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Family Festival Sports Festival Children's Day International Children's Day Sports And Energy Festival Family As A Team Support And Share The Joy Of Movement Victories And Challenges Professional Trainers And Instructors Traditional Game Route Unusual Activities Novelties Meetings With Champions And Ambassadors Platforms Of Partners Show Program On The Main Stage Unified Calendar Plan Of The Moscow Department National Project 'Family' State Program 'Sport Russia'

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