The French government's proposal to deploy nuclear weapons in other European countries, known as the 'nuclear shield', has sparked concerns and reactions from various countries, including Russia, Germany, and NATO members. The initiative aims to strengthen Europe's nuclear deterrence capabilities, but critics argue that it could lead to a new arms race and undermine regional stability.

"Мы делаем это в свете ситуации в области безопасности в Европе, включая массовое перевооружение России", - приводит агентство слова Стёре. В марте 2025 г. Макрон заявил о готовности начать дискуссию о распространении "ядерного зонтика" Парижа на союзников.

В мае 2026 г. Польша официально присоединилась к этой инициативе, а Литва выразила заинтересованность. Норвегия, которая не является членом Евросоюза, но входит в НАТО и граничит с Россией в Арктике, традиционно считалась "атлантистской" страной, ориентированной на США. Однако амбиции Парижа предоставить ЕС "ядерный зонтик" не приведут к укреплению безопасности.

В 2025 г. постпред России в Вене Михаил Ульяноввозможное размещение французского ядерного оружия в других странах Европы "опасным шагом". Директор Центра военно-экономических исследований Института мировой военной экономики и стратегии "Ведомостям", что размещение французских ядерных сил на территории Германии возможно в случае ухода американцев из Европы и вывода ими своего ядерного оружия





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France Nuclear Weapons Nuclear Shield Europe Russia Germany NATO Arms Race Regional Stability

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