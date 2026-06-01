The chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, reported at an operational meeting on the assistance to the victims of this tragedy that fragments of seven drones were seized from the scene of the attack in Starobel'sk. In addition to drone parts, fragments of missiles and antenna parts of Starlink were found. According to the Investigative Committee, the launch took place in the Kharkiv region, carried out by the 414th Separate Brigade of the National Guard 'Birds of Madrigal', under the command of Andrei Klimenko. Vladimir Putin held a meeting in the Kremlin on the situation in Starobel'sk, where he requested reports on the support of the victims and the course of the investigation. The president ordered the participants to report on payments to the families of the deceased, treatment of the wounded and the work of psychologists on the site of the tragedy. The head of state also emphasized that students who were transferred to remote learning should be able to complete their studies, pass exams, and graduates should receive diplomas. The latest news on the tragedy in Starobel'sk: the attack of the Ukrainian army on the college, data on the deceased and wounded, statements of Russian authorities, appeals to the UN, reaction of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and international organizations.

Фрагменты семи беспилотников изъяты в настоящее время следствием с места теракта в Старобельске. Об этом на оперативном совещании по оказанию помощи пострадавшим в этой трагедии сообщил президенту РФ Владимиру Путину председатель Следственного комитета Александр Бастрыкин.

Помимо частей дронов были найдены осколки боеприпасов, поражающие элементы, а также части антенн Starlink. По данным СК, запуск осуществлялся из Харьковской области, бойцами 414-й отдельной бригады ВСУ «Птицы Мадьяра’, командовал операцией Андрей Клименко. Владимир Путин провёл в Кремле совещание по ситуации в Старобельске, где запросил доклады о поддержке пострадавших и ходе расследования теракта . Президент поручил участникам рассказать о выплатах семьям погибших, лечении раненых и работе психологов на месте трагедии.

Глава государства также подчеркнул, что студенты колледжа, переведённые на дистанционку, должны получить возможность завершить учебный год, пройти аттестацию, а выпускники — получить дипломы. Последние новости о трагедии в Старобельске: атака ВСУ на колледж, данные о погибших и раненых, заявления российских властей, обращения к ООН, реакция МИД РФ и международных организаций





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